What a difference a year makes. In spring 2020, with COVID-19 restrictions newly imposed, many in the garden industry were in a state of confusion about whether they could open. Hanging in the balance was a season’s worth of plants that had been ordered pre-pandemic, and their very livelihoods.
Then things turned around. In a big way. 2020 was a banner year for most nurseries and garden centers. People stuck at home started working on their landscapes. Shelves were picked clean; even pea gravel was hard to find.
The home gardening trend has continued this year, but it’s a double-edged sword. Bob Johannes, owner of Shrubs-N-Stuf Garden Center in Bethel Park, said he can’t get enough flowers, shrubs and other plants from his suppliers. Because of this newfound interest in all things horticulture, his purveyors are sold out.
“It’s hit or miss what I can acquire,” he said.
A main supplier from a Southern state usually delivers four or five truckloads a year but has only sent two so far, he said. Plants coming from the West Coast, such as conifers and Japanese maples, are also an issue due to the lack of drivers. Supply lists that used to be 12 pages long are down to a page and a half.
“It’s hard to make a minimum purchase, which is required, when there is no selection,” Mr. Johannes said.
What plants he does find are small, but people are buying them anyway.
Shrubs-N-Stuf also does landscaping, but this season, Mr. Johannes can’t find the time or the personnel to keep that part of the business going. He says he’s only done one small job, and after that he was forced to turn his attention to the nursery.
People working from home during the pandemic are driving demand, he said.
“People aren’t leaving early in the morning and coming home late at night, and they are sitting home looking at their yards [all day]. I’ve never seen it like this. ... It’s shocking.”
Richard Liberto, a professional horticulturist/landscape designer and owner of RAL Landscape Design & Horticulture, agreed. He’s had fewer design inquiries and more requests for consultations and guidance.
“I think with more people being/staying at home, that has created more do-it-yourselfers,” he said.
The surge in gardening interest began shortly after the pandemic began and shows no sign of abating, Mr. Liberto said.
“The demand for trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals and tropical plants remains constant. What’s surprising to me is the volume of plants and the size of plants people are seeking and purchasing.”
Mr. Liberto, always a proponent of planting native species and pollinators, finds this turn of events exciting.
“The demographics are all over the place. There’s not a specific age group that is buying more or buying larger. I am encouraged seeing the younger age range — 25-30 — buying plants, especially lots of houseplants and tropical plants.”
Matt Paladina, owner of Paladina Landscaping in Kennedy, said he has more work than he can possibly do and not enough workers. In addition to landscape design and installation, his company constructs outdoor living areas and installs in-ground swimming pools.
“In some ways it has been good,” he said, “but like most places we can’t find help. ... Nobody wants to work.”
Despite offering a starting salary of $15 an hour with benefits and overtime, he’s coming up empty when he advertises for workers, Mr. Paladina said.
Like many in the green industry, his company depends on the H2B nonimmigrant program for some of his seasonal workers. The U.S. Department of Labor program allows workers, mostly from Mexico, to enter the country legally for work eight months a year. The number of workers who come into the country is capped. This season, Mr. Paladina said he was able to get some workers before that cap was met.
He fears he may not be so lucky next year since the government is not increasing the number of workers allowed in. Mr. Paladina is unsure if the worker issues are due to the pandemic or politics, but he says the past two years have been more difficult than in the past.
On top of these labor issues, he has had difficulty getting materials.
“We were supposed to be on track to install 80 pools. Now the pool company shut down for 30 days because they can’t get the resin to make the pools.”
Pavers and other hardscape items that were easily available in the past can take several weeks to come in, Mr. Paladina said.
“Trucking [costs] went through the roof. Trucking tripled what it used to be,” he said.
With a few exceptions, Mr. Paladina said, he has been able to find the plants he needed due to a very good relationship with his supplier.
Most of his landscaping jobs range in price from $40,000 to $150,000, he said, and customers don’t want to hear that the work can’t be completed because the plants or other materials are not available.
“We are as busy as we can possibly be. We are working six days a week. It’s hard to keep everything on track because some jobs we get materials for and some we can’t.”
