The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are hosting the fifth annual garden tour from 1 to 4 p.m. July 17. The tour highlights five area gardens, which can be toured at your own pace.
Master Gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions. Each garden will provide an opportunity to view different styles of gardens and a chance to talk to the creators of these gardens and get their input.
Cost for the tour is $10. Registration is encouraged. Register online at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-garden-tour or by calling (877) 345-0691.
Walk-ins are welcome the day of the tour at any location, however, walk-ins are encouraged to register at Garden #1 (313 Home St.). Participants will receive garden location information upon registering.
