Funeral luncheon draws rave reviews for food and women's kindness

The purpose of a bereavement luncheon after a funeral is typically to start the healing process for friends and family who are suffering a loss.
But I don’t think I’ve ever attended one that actually drew rave reviews about the food like the bountiful comfort luncheon prepared at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage for my own mother’s recent funeral.
A group of the church women, called the Dorcas Society, takes on the task for each funeral at the church, planning a menu, cooking all of the food, serving it buffet style and cleaning up afterward. The members quietly and humbly serve the church without much recognition at all.
When I walked into the church basement earlier that morning, I found a beehive of women, about 10 or more of them, most aged in their 70s, 80s or older, scurrying around making all of the preparations.
As I sat in the church pew later and wiped my eyes during my mother’s service, I had to smile through my tears as the smell of sauerkraut and stuffed cabbage crept into the sanctuary, like a crooked index finger beckoning everyone downstairs.
My mother, Katherine Wachter, was a great cook, and she had been a member of the Dorcas Society, so this was a wonderful tribute to her.
I remember her dedicatedly going to the church a few blocks from her house to help with the many cooking events and to participate in bake sales, auctions and Christmas parties.
While the church’s Dorcas Society is predominantly women, my late father, Wally, sometimes would accompany my mother to the food preparation work days, and he would help them with whatever tasks were needed, including rolling meatballs.
A cherished friend from church actually had given me a video, at one time, of both of my parents rolling meat for stuffed cabbage during one of its cooking events. That video is a gift I will always treasure.
Dorcas is a Greek Biblical name meaning “she knows.” According to the New Testament, Dorcas “abounded in good deeds and gifts of mercy.” She was a charitable woman who was raised from the dead by St. Peter, so the story goes. So the ladies’ society at the church is fittingly named.
The bereavement luncheon for my mother’s funeral was planned for 75 people. About 50 people or fewer stayed to eat, but when it was over, most of the main food items were wiped out. And while take-home containers were available afterward, there was little to pick from.
These women had cooked homemade stuffed cabbage, haluski, spaghetti and meatballs (several people of Italian heritage said it was just as good as at home), sausage, sauerkraut and corn as the main staples. Then there were many other side dishes and casseroles that the women had made at their homes and taken to the church. There were salads, vegetables, ham and scalloped potatoes, baked hash brown casserole and umpteen other things. There was German chocolate cake, pie and various other desserts on the dessert table.
I was amazed at how these women pulled all this together within three days, and here’s why.
We had planned the funeral for Monday, because on Saturday these same ladies worked tirelessly in the church kitchen all day, baking to fill dozens of orders for cinnamon rolls that they made from scratch as a fundraiser.
When they’re not cooking for funerals, they’re making stuffed cabbage, cookies, doughnuts and other goodies for sales they have throughout the year. During Lent, they make soup for soup dinners. And the list goes on.
And let’s not forget their annual bake sale held every Election Day at the church, which also serves as a polling site on Morefield Road in Hermitage. There, an array of cookies and many other baked goods disappears quite quickly, and the church also sells stuffed cabbage. The sales are open to the public, and the next one is Nov. 5. If you’re going to buy something there, you’d best arrive early.
Some friends and relatives quipped to my brother and sister after the funeral, to make lighter of things, that they might want to join the church, just for the food.
The church minister, the Rev. Gary Nelson, delivered a captivating service that day, and the whole church event was perfect. My mother would have been overjoyed.
So as I continue this sad journey into the aftermath of a really difficult week and life without Mom, I have this little warm glow in my heart for the minister and the church ladies, who not once, but twice, made the final send-off day for each of my parents so memorable.
I continue to receive the Dorcas newsletter in the mail, and each month’s issue contains a special recipe. Attached is one for a fall pumpkin cake that was reprinted and shared in this month’s newsletter. The recipe was provided by church member Ann Usko. It was reprinted this month, because the women loved it so much.
And you know that if they loved it and baked it, it has to be good.
Pumpkin Sheet Cake
(Ann Usko)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the following ingredients together:
1 1/2 cups oil
2 cups sugar
2 cups or 1 16-ounce can of pumpkin
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Then add:
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup chopped nuts
Pour into greased cookie sheet and bake for 30 minutes. Let cool completely.
Frosting:
8 ounces cream cheese
1/4 cup margarine
2 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cream together, then frost cooled cake and cut into squares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.