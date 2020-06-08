From teen mother to mother of a teen

On Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2003, The Meadville Tribune published a two-part series about Ashley Fontanez, a then-17-year-old Meadville Area Senior High student who was a teen mother.
When the articles were written, Fontanez was balancing between trying to complete high school and raising her 18-month-old daughter Natalia. Now, almost 17 years later, Ashley has seen Natalia graduate from high school and prepare to head off to college.
“To see her going through college, I just live through her,” Ashley said. “I watch her follow all her dreams and I just make sure nothing goes bad with it.”
Much has happened in Ashley’s life since the articles nearly two decades ago. After finishing high school, she attended Toni & Guy Hairdresser Academy in Erie. Although she was able to fulfill all of the hours needed, Ashley did not go through the final exam to get her certification as a hairdresser, however.
“I don’t know why,” she said of the decision. “Tests freak me out, so I didn’t (do it). I’m glad I know how to do hair, but it wasn’t something I wanted to pursue.”
Following that, Ashley began working at Walmart and later Juniper Village, before becoming a nurse’s aide at Wesbury Retirement Community. That position ended up sticking, and Ashley has worked there for the past 10 years, currently serving as a unit clerk, meaning that she answers phone calls, schedules appointments and handles other such matters.
All the while, Ashley was raising Natalia and watching her grow up. While Ashley said it certainly was not an easy task, she maintained focus on Natalia and the two get along well.
“Don’t go out and get pregnant, but if you do get pregnant, don’t let the world tell you life ends from there,” Ashley said as a piece of advice to teenagers.
The work seems to be paying off. Natalia maintained good grades in school to the point she was in the high honor society, and also has played basketball since fourth grade. Additionally, she enjoys fishing and turkey hunting.
While Ashley is closer in age to Natalia than most parents, the two are very different.
“She’s kind of like a homebody,” Ashley said. “She’s nothing like I was at that age, which is a good thing.”
She compared their dynamic to being like “best friends,” but adding that Natalia still respects her as a mother.
Along the way, Ashley had a second child, a son named Kayant, who is currently 12 and heading into eighth grade. Ashley said Natalia and Kayant have a good relationship.
“They’re five-and-a-half years apart, but they share interest in basketball and they get along really well,” she said.
Although having Natalia was an unexpected and difficult turn in Ashley’s life, in many ways she is thankful for it. Ashley said she often wonders what her life would have been like if she didn’t get pregnant, usually worrying she may have gotten in trouble with the law or got addicted to drugs.
“So I always look at it like that,” she said. “It was just meant to be.”
Now, however, Ashley is going through a fresh bout of uneasiness. Natalia graduated from Meadville Area Senior High on Friday, and is planning to head off to Point Park University in Pittsburgh. The switch from the comparatively smaller Meadville to the larger Pittsburgh has Ashley feeling very nervous.
“I always say I wish I could put her in a bubble, but that’s not how life works,” she said.
The two may not be all that separated, however. Ashley said she’s looking to move to Pittsburgh after Natalia starts school. The move, Ashley explained, is intended to get her out of her comfort zone and to look at opportunities to do more with her life, though with the added benefit of keeping her close to her daughter.
Regardless, Ashley said she has thoroughly enjoyed watching her daughter grow up and fulfill her dreams, being along for the ride and supporting her every step of the way. While Natalia hasn’t decided on a major yet, Ashley is fully confident that she will do well with whatever she picks.
For her own part, Ashley hopes her story can be inspiring to others. She said she’s been contacted by many people over the years asking how she managed to be a teen mother and handle the difficulties that came along with it. While it was never easy, Ashley believes she’s a sign that teen parents can succeed in life.
“If there’s a teen mom out there who’s pregnant, it isn’t impossible, it can be done,” she said. “And I hope people can look at my story and realize it can be done.”
(Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com)
