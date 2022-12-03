More than 7,400 miles separate New Castle from the South Pacific kingdom of Tonga.
Friends of Tonga has bridged the gap.
Founded in 2018 by former Peace Corps volunteers Michael Hassett, a 2007 graduate of Laurel High School, and his wife Chiara Collette, FoT exists to provide educational opportunities for children in the multi-island nation of 109,000 people.
While remaining dedicated to its initial goal, FoT saw its mission expand after an underground volcanic eruption spawned a tsunami that struck Tonga in January, leaving some villages decimated and drinking water and soil contaminated.
“We had the connections to be the first international organization there. In the first week (after the tsunami) we were funding disaster relief,” said Hassett who, like his wife, served for two years as an English teacher in the country located northeast of New Zealand.
Nearly a year after the disaster, FoT has provided more than 30 rainwater cisterns bringing clean drinking water to more than 10,000 people; three aquaculture farms; vegetable propagation and distribution for 439 families; sanitation and hygiene services to more than 5,000 individuals; and counseling certification to community leaders.
In addition, Collette noted that FoT provided funding for all students displaced by the disaster and will continue to financially support those 53 youths until they graduate. In total, FoT provides support to 75 Tongan students.
“Our goal is to see that number continue to go up and to replace those students with new ones as they graduate,” she said.
“All told, our programming has touched 25 percent of the entire population of Tonga,” Hassett said, explaining that FoT works with the Civil Society Forum of Tonga (CSFT) in determining how to best direct funds.
“When working with civil projects, we’d rather have Tongan direction instead of us telling them what to do,” said Hassett, a resident of Laurel, Maryland, who works as a budget analyst with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
It was through FoT’s work with CSFT that a meeting was arranged between Hassett and Collette, Tongan prime minister Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni and Viliami Va’inga Tone, ambassador to Tonga, when the men were in Washington, D.C., this fall for a meeting with President Joe Biden and other top officials from the U.S. and several South Pacific nations.
“We ended up chatting for an hour. It was an incredible surprise and honor,” Hassett said. “We thought it would just be a meet and greet with a quick photo.”
Collette explained that she demonstrated FoT’s video read aloud library for the Tongan leaders. The free service, for which FoT earned a 2021 Library of Congress Literacy Award, features illustrated, downloadable stories read in English for use in schools. While Tongan is the country’s official language, students must be proficient in English to continue their educations beyond elementary school.
“We could send books, but you’re only reaching that many people and with the climate there’s a lot of degradation, the paper goes bad so fast,” Hassett explained. “With this, you only need one smart phone, or one computer, to maximize the reach.”
While Hassett said conditions in Tonga have stabilized with food and fresh water concerns addressed, the nation is in a rebuilding phase.
For its part, FoT plans to break ground for two additional schools soon. Partnering with Schools for Children of the World, CSFT and other organizations, FofT dedicated its first kindergarten in June 2021.
“For us, success means getting as many other entities involved as possible,” Hassett said. “It not only means more investment, but also more credibility.”
The non-profit also recently shipped 5,000 pairs of flip-flops to students and is working on emergency kits, which will include water filters and solar battery chargers, to be distributed in the northern region of Tonga, where many residents rely solely on solar power.
“We’ve got a few irons in the fire,” Hassett said, specifically thanking his hometown for its support. “We’re so grateful to the New Castle community and the Laurel School District for their overwhelming support.
“New Castle is so far removed from Tonga, but they’ve all reached out to us and it really means a lot.”
(For more information about FoT, visit friendsoftonga.org.)
