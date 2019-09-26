Friends of Library selling T-shirts

The Friends of the New Castle Public Library is selling T-shirts as a fundraiser.
The short-sleeved T-shirts have a new design and new color. They are available in The Book Cellar, located in the basement of the library.
They also will be sold at The Friends fall yard sale, Oct. 25 and 26.
The shirts — which cost $15 each — are available in a variety of sizes and feature the quote “There is no such thing as too many books.”
All funds generated by The Friends go back to the New Castle Public Library one way or another. All profits from the sale of the shirts also will benefit the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.