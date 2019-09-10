Fresh Marketplace working to help food pantries

The Fresh Marketplace @ New Wilmington Center will be helping to stock local food pantries Saturday.
The Fresh Marketplace, partnering with with Armstrong and Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity of Westminster College, will host its second annual Avenge Hunger Month event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will serve breakfast and lunch.
In addition, Fresh Marketplace will be a food donation collection site and will display monetary collection boxes for local food pantries through the end of farm market season.
Also Saturday, the Fresh Marketplace will celebrate the harvest moon. As summer comes to an end, the harvest offering of fruits and vegetables is abundant from the local farmers, as well as the fresh organic grass-fed beef, lamb and poultry; organic cheese, eggs, jams and bread; Amish doughnuts, baked goods, soaps, herbal food mixes, local honey and maple syrup; jewelry, Alpaca clothing, local art work and crafts; used books and more.
Fresh Marketplace features a free concert from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, sponsored in part by Shenango On The Green. This week, Charlie Barath & Friends, play blues on harmonica and guitar.
The children’s craft activity is the making of an herb wreath. Fresh herbs are gathered and tied onto a grapevine wreath with raffia. All the different herbs and a useful culinary gift for their families’ dinner.
Fresh Marketplace is a farmers market located at the corner of Chestnut and Vine Streets in New Wilmington. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October. For more information, visit www.nwfreshmarketplace.org.
