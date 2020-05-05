Fresh Marketplace will open for season May 16

Fresh Marketplace @ New Wilmington Center is opening for the 2020 farmer’s market season May 16.
The market, located at the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It includes a farmers market of farmers, ranchers and artisans offering their products to the community.
Local, organic, spring lettuces and greens are in abundance, grass-fed Angus beef, organic eggs, cheese, and bread, local honey, fruit jams, sweet cakes, cookies and breads, freshly prepared fruit and vegetable juices will be offered.
Alpaca ranchers and artisans are bringing their creations.
The New Wilmington Garden Clubs are selling perennials and vegetable seedlings for the home gardeners.
Fresh Marketplace will follow all the guidelines of the Pennsylvania yellow stage of coronavirus mitigation.
Expect to practice 6 feet of social distancing and limiting of numbers of people inside and outside the marketplace. Hand sanitizer and masks will be offered and worn.
Fresh Marketplace will be open from May 16 through September 2020 and is celebrating its fifth year anniversary of being the “local hub for local goods “ to the surrounding communities.
For more information visit www.nwfreshmarketplace.org.
