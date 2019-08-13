Fresh Marketplace to host Zucchinifest on Saturday

Zucchini will be featured this week at Fresh Marketplace @New Wilmington Center.
The market, located at Chestnut and Vine Streets, will be celebrating Zucchini this Saturday. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 30 vendors will offer locally grown produce, products and handmade items.
New this week and joining Fresh Marketplace as a vendor, is Bradley Hartzler who will focus on acupuncture and herbology.
The Morning Concert, from 10 a.m. to1p.m. will be Ruby Hornsby, a solo artist, from Morgantown, West Virginia, playing the fiddle and guitar. She brings a lifetime of musical experience and her own original genre she’s named “Mountain Soul.” Ruby’s musical techniques and smooth, soulful vocals leave audiences everywhere mesmerized.
Tic-Tac-Toe, a traditional childhood game, will be the craft at the children’s activity table. Children will have the opportunity to make, decorate and take home a Tic-Tac-Toe game of traditional X’s and O’s or one with a creative twist.
Along with other prepared food vendors, New Bedford Church will be holding a fundraiser on The Fresh Marketplace Grill this Saturday. Make sure to come hungry and enjoy the dining tables, or get take-out for your lunch or dinner.
YogaFirst studio brings complementary yoga to the market. Michelle Fielding hosts morning yoga on the grass behind Fresh Marketplace at 9a.m., weather permitting. In the event of poor weather conditions, yoga class is held at Michelle’s studio, 129 S Market St.
For more information regarding Fresh Marketplace @ New Wilmington Center, visit http://www.nwfreshmarketplace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.