Fresh Marketplace to celebrate the peach on Saturday

A Peach Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fresh Marketplace @ New Wilmington Center.
The marketplace is located at Chestnut and Vine Streets in New Wilmington.
Performing live bluegrass music, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., are The Casual Hobos. The Casual Hobos are a band based in Pittsburgh, comprised of Steve Ludwig on guitar and lead vocals, Eric Swaney on five-string banjo, and Patricia Imbrogno on upright bass and vocals. The Morning Concert is sponsored in part by Shenango on the Green.
Kids can create fuzzy wool sheep at the Children’s Craft table. Sharon Savage, children’s librarian of the New Castle Library, will be assisting the children with this activity.
The Fresh Marketplace Grill has special grill masters preparing local farmers meats and produce into breakfast and lunch entrees. Haitian Sensation also will be offering delicious prepared foods. Meals can be enjoyed at dining tables under umbrellas or by asking for takeout.
Along with offering farm fresh produce, Fresh Marketplace has approximately 30 vendors selling organic bread, cheese, eggs, honey, maple syrup, Angus grass-fed beef, pasture raised pork and poultry, baked goods, books, clothing, Alpaca products, wood cutting boards, jewelry, soaps, skin lotions, herbal mixes and pickling spices.
Yoga will also be offered at 9 a.m. with Michelle Fielding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.