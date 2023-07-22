The annual New Castle Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival returns July 29.
The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. from Riverwalk Park down Mill and South Mercer streets, with fireworks by Starfire Corporation closing out the festivities at 10 p.m. The event is organized by DON Enterprises, which took over the event in 2018.
“We strive to make it a family event,” said DON public relations and marketing director Melissa Allen. “We try to make it a good event for the community to come out. We look forward to it each year.”
Allen said there will be different children’s activities, as well as different food, drink, craft and informational vendors and entertainment throughout the day.
The confirmed vendors are: Nicholas Games, 4 U Mobility, Aloha Glow, Demz Jarz by Hope Majesty, Walker’s Volunteer Search Party, Safe in Home, Ally’s Bling, Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care, United Healthcare, Pam’s Passion for Gifts, Scentsy, Holy Spirit Parish, New Castle Christian Academy, Help at Home, Delightfully Creative Laser Works, Maitland Lane Free Methodist Church, the New Castle District Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Washington Union Alliance Church, Henry’s Ice Cream, Mary’s Middle Eastern Restaurant, The Snowman, Waffle Guy, Nina’s Italian Ice, Ventisei Winery, Little Johnny’s II, Big Daddy’s Rolling Smoke BBQ, Kathy’s Katering, J&B Little Red Barn and Union Station Distillery.
The Confluence, at 214 E. Washington St., will remain open during the day to serve its food.
Strolling street magician Steve Haberman and DJ Solid Platinum Sound will be performing throughout the day. There will also be a fashion show.
The event will also serve as a launch party at Riverfront Park for the new bike trail along the Neshannock Creek.
The entertainment throughout the day includes: opening ceremonies at noon; the Riverwalk Trail grand opening at 12:15 p.m.; a Special Olympics basketball game at 1 p.m. on Mercer Street; fashion show at 2 p.m.; Joey Henderson on electric guitar at 2:30 p.m.; Elvis impersonator Douglas Horton at 3 p.m.; Lawrence County Brass Band at 4 p.m.; Dante DiThomas Swing Band at 5 p.m.; guitar player Curtis at 6 p.m.; demonstrations from Sovereign Worldwide Martial Arts at 6 and 8 p.m.; and the headline act, Grandview Soul, at 7 p.m.
“We tried to do a variety of entertainment,” Allen said.
This year, fireworks will be launched from the parking lot of the former Days Inn Hotel and Event Banquet Center.
“We are excited to be able to bring a longer show to the event and have fireworks set off close to the vendors and near the downtown space where the food vendors and all festival event activities will be located,” said Shelley Vendemia, DON events coordinator and organizer of the festival. “To be able to bring a longer display to the event, we will do a slightly lower show this year and encourage everyone to come downtown to participate in the Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival by visiting with vendors, eating some great festival food and enjoying live entertainment from the Riverwalk stage.”
Vendemia and Allen also thanked all of the festival sponsors, workers and volunteers.
The street near Riverwalk Park will be closed to vehicle traffic during the duration of the event and the New Castle Farmers Market will still take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon near the Washington Centre Plaza with some of those vendors staying during the festival.
Allen said DON took over for the festival in 2018 following a few years absence. Due to the pandemic, the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, but returned last year. She said residents were thrilled to have the event return, and said the festival is a long-standing tradition in the city.
OTHER EVENTS
Locke and Key Boutique, located in the Cascade Galleria, will be hosting a small food truck festival from noon to 10 p.m. July 29 on the front parking lot of the Galleria.
Some of the confirmed food vendors are Sweet Peas Comfort Spot, which serve “soul jars” of soul food, seafood dip, cheesesteak rolls and different desserts; the Hot Shot Dog Co., serving gourmet hot dogs; and Little Nickys with a menu of meatball and chicken parmesan subs and hot sausage sandwiches.
There will also be craft and jewelry vendors. The weekly Growers & Makers Market will take place as normal from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.