A state agency is providing free sunscreen to visitors at state park beaches and swimming pools throughout Pennsylvania, in recognition of National Sunscreen Day on Saturday.
One of those included in the giveaway is Moraine State Park. Pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications, will be positioned at 46 state parks statewide.
For Lawrence County residents who are traveling to other state parks this summer, those that have the sunscreen available are: Presque Isle, Ohiopyle, Raccoon Creek, Bald Eagle, Gifford Pinchot, Poe Valley, Beltzville, Black Moshannon, Blue Knob, Caledonia, Canoe Creek, Chapman, Clear Creek, Codorus, Cowans Gap, Frances Slocum, French Creek, Greenwood Furnace, Hills Creek, Keystone, Lackawanna, Laurel Hill, Little Buffalo, Marsh Creek, Memorial Lake, Mount Pisgah, Neshaminy, Nockamixon, Nolde Forest, Prince Gallitzin, Promised Land, Ralph Stover, RB Winter, Ricketts Glen, Ridley Creek, Shawnee, Shikellamy, Sizerville, Tobyhanna, Tuscarora, Tyler, World’s End and Yellow Creek.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is overseeing the effort.
Experts say daily application of a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher can aid in prevention of skin cancer. Health officials report one in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma in their lifetime. More than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day.
DCNR’s sunscreen program began in 2017, and 13 state parks were added to the list this year, with the potential of reaching about 2.6 million visitors this season. The cost is borne through a cancer prevention fund from the Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.