The Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund has purchased straw to be distributed, for free, to Lawrence County residents.
The straw can be used in outside dog and cat shelters in order to keep the animals warm and dry through the winter.
The straw may be picked up at the New Castle Public Works garage on Eastbrook Road. Those wanting straw should call the garage first at (724) 656-3568 before 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
When picking up the straw, bring a bag or box.
