The “Quit and Get Fit” program will once again be offered by the Northwest Pennsylvania Tobacco Control Program at the New Castle Community YMCA.
This free smoking cessation program begins Tuesday.
The five-week program includes six classes which will take place at the downtown branch of the New Castle YMCA.
In addition to the guidance and support provided by the Northwest Pennsylvania Tobacco Control Program, qualified participants will receive a free four week supply of nicotine replacement therapy, such as gum, patch or lozenge.
Participants will also receive a free YMCA membership for the duration of the program to further support their health journey.
“As part of our mission tostrengthen the community, we are committed to helping local residents improve their health and well-being,” said Michelle Swogger, YMCA Outreach and Healthy Living Director. “We are here to help participants succeed in this program and hopefully begin a new, healthier lifestyle.”
The average user may make 5 to 7 attempts to quit before becoming tobacco-free. Studies show that supportive cessation classes and nicotine replacement therapies increase the likelihood of success.
“Partnering with The New Castle YMCA has brought so many additional perks to the NWPA Tobacco Control Quit and Get Fit Program; it goes beyond the free in-person cessation support and free access to Nicotine Replacement Therapies,” said Katie Gassner, Nationally Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist with the Northwest PA Tobacco Control.
“The YMCA location offers all participants access to exercise. A tool that helps boosts cessation recovery by helping to manage stress, lessen cravings, improve mood and decrease weight gain. Not only is the YMCA location convenient, but participants get a free YMCA membership until Jan. 1, 2020; during the six weeks of cessation classes the participants will be offered a private Walk 15 class from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. to help ease into new healthy habits.”
Program participants will meet weekly from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the downtown YMCA, located at 20 W. Washington St.. Classes run from Tuesday through Nov. 5, as well as Friday, Nov. 1. New this year a private Walk 15 low impact fun group fitness class offered directly following the program from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.
The program is free and open to adults age 18 and older who want to quit using tobacco.
However space is very limited. Participants must call Katie to register in advance at (724) 622-1550, extension 147. Additional information can be found at www.ncymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.