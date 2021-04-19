There are many reasons to visit a destination that has so much to offer – natural beauty, fine and casual dining, and a river that runs through it. Are you getting any hint of where I’m referring?
The community of Foxburg may be tiny but it packs its own special kind of punch in nothing but good ways. The borough in Clarion County is perched along the east bank of the Allegheny River and about two miles north of the mouth of the Clarion River. Geography aside, I had heard enough about it that finally last fall, we made the scenic trip, one in a series of drives to places we had never been to before. If there was anything positive to come from a pandemic, it was seeing sights that were new to us.
The town lends itself to adding its name to at least a trio of businesses including the Foxburg Inn Hotel, Foxburg Wine Cellars and Foxburg Pizza. Also within close proximity are the Allegheny Grille and Divani Chocolatier and Barista, which occupies a historic building erected in 1934 as the Foxburg Bank. It’s worn a lot of hats. Previous purposes were a newspaper office, Baptist church, school, community center and antique store before becoming the cradle of all things chocolate in 2011.
And not far away is the Foxburg Golf Course and Country Club that was established in 1887. I missed seeing the Button House, a 25-year collection of antique and vintage buttons. I’ll catch it next time.
The sun was shining and there were few clouds as we pulled into the parking area. The first thing to do is read the sign welcoming you to Foxburg and learn some of its history. The borough was incorporated in 1930 but the town dates back to 1871. Nearby is a red caboose, named, aptly enough, the Foxburg Red Caboose. It is sponsored by the Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. Unfortunately, it was closed that day. Reason number two to return.
All around are beautiful and stately buildings. The Foxburg Free Library is no exception. Built in 1909, it’s a two-story stone structure with columns on the second level that emit a Colonial feel. Behind it are some lovely homes on a quiet street. Also of significance is the Foxburg Inn, which is a combination bed and breakfast,and luxury boutique hotel, the winery with its outdoor seating, and the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop housed in a 150-year-old building. A sign at the Allegheny Grille reminds to “Come for the food, stay for the view.”
The Allegheny River Trails runs parallel to the river and passes over the junction where the Clarion River yields to the Allegheny. And if you walk toward the back of the Allegheny Grille, you can pretty much leave the world behind as you watch the river gently go by. It’s a great spot for releasing your cares and the best part is, that in nature, what you view is free of charge. It’s just there for the taking.
Plans are in the works to connect the river trail starting at the Foxburg bridge going north and eventually closing the gap between Foxburg and Emlenton, and provide a parking area and a Foxburg riverside park.
As for a little history, a man named Samuel Mickle Fox of Philadelphia along with his brother-in-law and a friend purchased tracts along the Allegheny. Samuel’s son bought these land tracts from his father’s estate and built a magnificent house here, which became home to succeeding Fox generations for more than 140 years. That house on the hill overlooking the Clarion and Allegheny rivers became known as the Fox Mansion.
The borough also quickly became noted as an oil town as the oil boon hype lessened in nearby Titusville. With the addition of the railroad, Foxburg was on its way to being an entryway for people and supplies.
Despite its size, Foxburg boasts so many positives. Its natural beauty and amenities beckon to the first-time visitor and resonate with those who have visited often.
With the hopeful return of more activities this summer, nearby attractions should be opening up including the Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts. If you want to do your sightseeing by boat, Segway or bicycle, those options may be available, too.
Because Emlenton is such a short drive away, you might as well swing over while you’re in the area. For those of you who have driven over the Emlenton Bridge you may or may not have had panic attacks or a rise in blood pressure if you have a fear of heights. I have driven across it many times. My husband has not and says he never will. Seeing it was enough. Rising 270 feet above the Allegheny River, the Emlenton Bridge was the highest span in the Interstate Highway System when completed in 1968 and held that record until 1971. But it remains the highest road bridge in Pennsylvania with an overall span of 1,668 feet and due to its size and geography of the land, the steel deck truss structure is actually located in three different counties – Venango, Clarion and Butler.
The Allegheny Grille definitely nailed it with its slogan. The view here just summons us graciously to enjoy it for all its worth.
(Lugene Pezzuto retired from the New Castle News in 2020. Her Cruisin’ column will appear sporadically and highlight hidden gems around the region.)
