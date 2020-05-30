Fourth generation carries on flag tradition

Sean McConahy decorates the grave of his grandfather, World War II veteran Floyd Stevenson. As a teenager McConahy began placing flags at Mount Hermon and Oak Grove cemeteries with Stevenson. He now carries on the tradition with his three children.

 Contributed

Although Memorial Day celebrations were a little different this year, one family carried on a tradition that’s continued for four generations.

Sean McConahy started placing flags on veterans’ graves in Mount Hermon and Oak Grove cemeteries as a teenager, helping his late grandfather, World War II veteran Floyd Stevenson, and other veterans with the project. 

As it has since, the tradition continued this year as Sean, his wife Katherine and children Junior, 18, Keegan, 16, and Tuff, 14, placed about 150 flags provided by the Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Office.

“I’ve always been a history buff, and this was a way to get the kids involved,” said McConahy, who is an eighth-grade science teacher in the Ellwood City School District.

“It gives us a way to be together while helping out and doing our civic duty.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.