Fourth generation carries on flag tradition

Although Memorial Day celebrations were a little different this year, one family carried on a tradition that’s continued for four generations.
Sean McConahy started placing flags on veterans’ graves in Mount Hermon and Oak Grove cemeteries as a teenager, helping his late grandfather, World War II veteran Floyd Stevenson, and other veterans with the project.
As it has since, the tradition continued this year as Sean, his wife Katherine and children Junior, 18, Keegan, 16, and Tuff, 14, placed about 150 flags provided by the Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Office.
“I’ve always been a history buff, and this was a way to get the kids involved,” said McConahy, who is an eighth-grade science teacher in the Ellwood City School District.
“It gives us a way to be together while helping out and doing our civic duty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.