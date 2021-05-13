By Melissa Klaric
The (Sharon) Herald
SHARON – Four white men will face a preliminary hearing May 25 on charges stemming from an attack on a Black man at a Sharon bar.
Thomas L. Boyer II, 48, and Casey Thomas Boyer, 27, both of 245 Byers Road, Harrisville; John Michael Fortuna, 41, of 90 Shenango Park, Lot 64, Pymatuning Township; and Papillon Keeler, 46, of 42 North St., West Middlesex, were charged Friday with ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, riot and reckless endangerment in the case. Casey Boyer was also charged with robbery after police accused him of stealing the man's watch.
Sharon police responded to a report of a fight at 12:06 a.m. April 29 at the Marigold Bar, 38 N. Main Ave. When officers arrived, they saw four men leaving on motorcycles.
In a criminal complaint, police said two witnesses, video surveillance images and the victim's account all indicated that the four men attacked the victim.
Police said the victim sustained several injuries, including a cut on his hands and bruising to his face. The victim could not remember his correct address and was unable to say his Social Security number. He was treated at a hospital for a concussion and other injuries.
The victim told police that he did not know the four men when he entered the bar. He told police that one of the men blocked his path when he tried to use the restroom. That began an altercation, when he was punched and knocked down. After that, the victim said the four men kicked him repeatedly.
The witnesses said they heard the four men using racial slurs. Police said one witness reported hearing one of the men say, "Looks like it's going to be stomp a (n-word) night."
Thomas Boyer and Keeler remain in Mercer County Jail as of Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Casey Boyer and Fortuna were released after posting bond.
A preliminary hearing for the men was set for May 25 in front of District Judge Dennis M. Songer of Sharon.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
