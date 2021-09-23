The benefits of Lawrence County Social Services reached one county family through four generations.
Doris Fray started her career with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership through the senior employment program back in 2006. She then was hired on by LCCAP as an administrative assistant where she remains today at the age of 73. She began to network within her family to find appropriate employees that would best impact the agency.
For example, Alyssa Baxter, Doris’s granddaughter, joined the team in 2015 as an assistant teacher and was able to enroll her daughter, Aubrey Baxter, into the early learning programs. This allowed her to provide an income for her family and the security of knowing her daughter would be well cared for and educated while they were apart. Alyssa was able to advance in her career and now works as a health specialist for LCCAP Early Learning. Aubrey is now in first grade at Laurel Elementary.
In addition to Doris’s granddaughter and great-granddaughter being involved with LCCAP Early Learning, Doris’s two daughters, Mary Carbone and Lisa Boston, also found their calling in the nutrition department of LCCAP Early Learning as nutrition aides.
Multiple generations have been able to utilize LCCAP services to maintain a steady income and work hours in addition to childcare and quality early learning opportunities. As a result of LCCAP’s family oriented and compassionate agency philosophy, one woman was able to incorporate several generations of family members and their skill sets and one little learner.
