Four students from Lawrence County have qualified for the 2023 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Chorus.
The students are Zachary Chrobak, Antonio George and Emma Price, all from Shenango High School, and Collin Buckwalter from Wilmington Area High School.
Chrobak and Antonio are bass, Buckwalter is a tenor and Price a soprano.
The students will perform as part of the All-State Chorus and Wind Ensemble concert at 10:30 a.m. April 22 at the Kilimanjaro Ballroom at the Kalahari Convention Center in Pocono Manor.
The concert is part of the PMEA All-State 2023 Festival, which runs April 19 to 22.
During the concert, the all-state musicians will perform six pieces of music.
The selections are “Awake the Trumpet’s Lofty” by George Frideric Handel, “Lacrimosa” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Threads of Joy” by Tim Brent and Amanda Quist, “There was a Time” by Elaine Hagenberg, “Witness” by Stacey Gibbs and “Tuba/Nahmla Kudibene,” a traditional South African folk song arranged by Michael Barrett.
Tickets for the concert and festival are available at www.ticketor.com/pmea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.