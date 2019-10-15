Another exciting 3-day weekend revival is coming to Shepherd’s Lighthouse on Friday through Sunday.
Shepherd’s Lighthouse has hosted yearly revivals, sometimes twice a year, for the past 5 years with up to 12 local and out-of-town ministers and recording artists at each event.
This year’s “Transformed and Transfigured Fall Revival” will be an even extra special event with Rev. Chuck Llewellyn visiting from California. Llewellyn is the founding pastor.
Llewellyn served as senior pastor from 1958 to 1977 before he moved to Arizona to pastor at a church.
Returning in 2004, he continued to pastor utnil May 2011, when he and his wife retired and moved to California to be with their children and family.
He will be preaching the 10 a.m. service on Saturday.
Evangelist Kevin Delaney, a New Castle native, will also be preaching at the revival on Friday and Saturday, along with his ministry partner, Pastor Jim McCradle.
Both reside in Phoenix, Arizona and are founders of the Antioch Christian Ministry International.
Local talent Jeff Noble and his wife, Barb, will be performing a Christian concert at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Noble has recorded in Nashville, Tennessee.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, Fellowship in the Word, Shepherd’s Lighthouse’s sister church, will be hosting the movie premiere of “Perilous Times.”
Filmed in Pittsburgh, this movie touts New Castle residents as actors and depicts a story around possible end time events as Jesus’ followers escape a one-world government.
Pastor Reinzi Santiago from Elijah Movement International and His Disciples Church in Crafton wrote and produced the movie from a 1992 prophetic dream he had.
He will also be attending the event.
All services are free and open to the public.
Revival location, dates and times are: Friday, 10 a.m. worship and 7 p.m. kickoff service; Saturday, 10 a.m. service and 6 p.m. concert with Jeff Noble; Sunday, 10 a.m. service at Shepherd’s Lighthouse and 6 p.m., “Perilous Times” movie at Fellowship in the Word, located along Rebecca Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.