Forward Lawrence is hosting a membership kickoff mixer from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at its office, 325 E. Washington St.
The mixer is an opportunity for current and prospective members to learn more about both the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, which fall under the Forward Lawrence umbrella.
Forward Lawrence board members and staff will introduce guests to the new 2023 membership levels including the newly-created Small Business Membership and the New Business Membership. At the kickoff mixer, guests will preview the 2023 Forward Lawrence program and events calendar and plans for the refreshed, user-friendly Forward Lawrence website.
LCEDC professionals will also be on hand to discuss with small business owners, the new State Small Business Credit Initiative Revolving Loan Fund program which opens on Oct. 17. The event is an opportunity to ask questions and learn about funding available to the Lawrence County business community. Guests will meet Forward Lawrence staff, tour the office and sample food from the Cornerstone, the newest restaurant in town, and adjacent to Forward Lawrence offices.
Those planning to attend are asked to contact marketing and events specialist Lyndsey Overby at overby@lawrencecounty.com or call (724) 658-1488.
