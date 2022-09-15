LAUREL
Joselynn Fortuna was chosen as Laurel High School’s 2022 homecoming queen.
The daughter of Joseph and Tammy Fortuna, she is an active member of National Honor Society and Student Council. She has achieved academic excellence by being named to the high honor roll and is a four-year member on the varsity basketball, volleyball and track teams, earning letters for her participation. She is captain of Laurel’s varsity volleyball team and has competed in the WPIAL track meet the past two years.
She plans to attend a four-year university to continue her track and field career while majoring in criminology. She was escorted by Mitchell Badger.
Selected as Laurel’s homecoming king was Laban Barker, son of Matthew and Donna Barker.
He is a two-year varsity football team member and a four-year varsity basketball player. He achieved athlete of the week honors for basketball as well as making the all-section team his junior year. He is an honor roll student and he attends his church regularly. He plans to attend a four-year university.
SHENANGO
The Shenango High School Student Council will host a homecoming dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 at the New Englander.
The homecoming parade featuring the marching band, junior high danceline and football players, junior high and varsity cheerleaders, elementary cheer, dance, majorettes, football players and the homecoming queen candidates and their escorts will proceed through the school grounds at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 17.
The homecoming game will follow at 7 p.m. with 2021 homecoming queen Riley Bruce crowning this year’s queen during halftime. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Tricia Bruce and will be escorted by Anthony J. Mancino, son of William and Dusty Mancino.
This year’s homecoming queen candidates are:
•Ashley N. DeCarbo, daughter of William DeCarbo and Stacy DeCarbo, escorted by Braden M. Zeigler, son of Brad and Jaime Zeigler.
•Jordyn F. DeSalvo, daughter of Steve and Angie DeSalvo, escorted by Hunter J. Hohn, son of Timothy and Phoebe Hohn.
•Emilee A. Fedrizzi, daughter of Bob and Karla Fedrizzi, escorted by Connor M. Jeffcoat, son of Art and Amy Jeffcoat.
•Madison M. Iwanejko, daughter of Michael and Lorraine Iwanejko, escorted by Daniel J. Klein, son of Dan and Angie Klein.
•Molly A. Medvit, daughter of James and Lottie Medvit, escorted by Zachary D. Herb, son of Eric and Melodi Herb.
•Kylee A. Rubin, daughter of Bill and Amy Rubin, escorted by Tyler P. Valenti, son of James and Susan Valenti.
