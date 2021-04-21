Former White House press secretary to address Grove City grads

GROVE CITY – Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary, best-selling author, co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel and co-host of Fox’s “The Five,”, will address graduates during Grove City College’s 2021 and 2020 commencement ceremonies, which will be held in-person on campus.
Perino became the first Republican woman to be named White House press secretary in 2007 when President George W. Bush selected her for the position, which she held until the end of the Bush administration.
As a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author, Perino also provides commentary and appears weekly on other Fox programs.
Commencement for the graduating class of 2021 will be at 10 a.m. May 15, on Grove City College’s Quad, rain or shine. A special ceremony will be at 4 p.m. to confer formally degrees on members of the Class of 2020, whose ceremony was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed at gcc.edu/livestream
Prior to her White House post, Perino worked as a daily news journalist, a Capitol Hill press secretary, and in the private sector for global public relations companies.
Perino spent more than seven years with the Bush administration. She joined the U.S. Department of Justice, where she and GCC President Paul McNulty were colleagues, right after the Sept. 11 attacks and served as a spokesperson before moving to the White House. She handled interactions with the national press corps and advised the president on all communications matters.
Perino said she approached the job with a 50-50 mindset – half the effort went to defending and advocating the position of the president and the United States while the other half defended and advocated for media access to the president and the government.
After working for President Bush, Perino became commentator on current events, government affairs and foreign policy. Her books include “And the Good News Is … Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side,” which debuted as a No. 1 New York Times best-seller.
Perino was born in Wyoming and raised in Colorado. She holds a master’s degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois – Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.