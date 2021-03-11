Former Rose Point pastor honored

A former Lawrence County pastor has received the 2021 Faithful Servant Award from the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
The Rev. Robert H. McFarland of Topeka, Kansas, was selected by the seminary, which annually honors one of its alumni who has labored faithfully in ministry throughout a lifetime of service for Christ and His kingdom. McFarland, a 1958 graduate of the seminary, served as the pastor of the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Rose Point from 1959-63.
McFarland was ordained to the ministry in 1959 and has served as pastor in Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America congregations in Pennsylvania and Kansas and as interim pastor of nine different appointments in Northern Ireland, Australia, Japan, and the United States. He served five years as director of educational services and youth ministry for the RPCNA and for 13 years as regional home missionary of the Midwest Presbytery.
McFarland and his wife, Georgia, have been married for nearly 63 years. They have three children: Rick (Ruth) McFarland, Allison McFarland and Nancy (Norman) McCollum. He is a grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to six. The family has lived in Topeka since 1983.
McFarland has published two books: “Papa Got It Right!” (recording events in his grandfather’s early life as a cattleman and rancher in the American West) and “Reaching Children in the Church – 10 Minutes at a Time” (a collection of the children’s talks given over a 60 year ministry for Christ).
The Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary is located in Pittsburgh. It was founded in 1810, making it the fifth-oldest seminary in the United States.
