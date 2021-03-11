New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.