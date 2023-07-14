Cindy Crytzer of Mercer recently gave a presentation as part of Soldiers and Sailor Memorial Hall’s “Spotlight On” series.
The lecture focused on her book, “A Civil War Husband,” discussing letters written during the Civil War by her great-great-grandfather Thomas D. Nelson from Plain Grove.
The virtual presentation can be seen on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SoldiersandSailors/videos or via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@soldierssailorsmemorialhal836/streams.
For more information or to contact Crytzer about her presentations to schools and groups, email civilwarhusband@gmail.com.
