Ronald Linton, a former New Castle resident and 1970 New Castle High School graduate, was inducted into the U.S. Submarine Veterans International Holland Club by the Sturgeon Base of Crystal River, Florida.
The Holland Club is reserved for those with more than 50 years as a submarine qualified veteran. It is named after the first modern American submarine, the USS Holland SS I.
Linton was presented with his gold hat by his wife of more than 48 years, Helene Rousseau Linton.
Linton served aboard two World War II diesel electric submarines as an engine man and qualified in April 1971.
Re-enlisting in 1983, he served 16 years in the active reserves as a steelworker in the Navy Seabees and also as a military instructor and weapons trainer. He retired on Jan. 1, 1999, as a first class steelworker (submarine qualified).
