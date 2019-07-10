An art exhibition featuring local artists showcasing New Castle’s past, present and future is set to open in September.
“My goal is to tell the story of New Castle through different mediums—the good, the bad and the ugly—and have it accessible to everyone,” said Savannah Bryant, former New Castle resident and curator for the show that opens Sept. 19 and runs until Oct. 3 at the former Z Penn Center, 20 S. Mercer St.
The exhibition, called, “Where Do We Go from Here?”, welcomes paintings, drawings, quilts, ceramics and more, as well as memorabilia from residents, for a showcase that represents New Castle.
“I think New Castle has a lot of resources and a lot of talented people that still currently live there,” Bryant said.
Bryant has four artists committed to submitting work, but hopes she can host work from 20 to 30 local artists by the opening date.
“My goal is to highlight what we have and had. The history that exists ... the uniqueness of the area,” said Paige Hemke Kleinfelder, an oil painter contributing to the show. “I’m very interested in bringing out those memories that people have, but on the other side, it’s also the things that we’re losing because we keep tearing things down and replacing them.”
Kleinfelder paints primarily buildings and signs from around the Rust Belt. Figley Meats, New Model Bakery and MP Coney Island are just some of the buildings throughout New Castle she has painted.
“You walk downtown, you may not look at the tops of buildings to see the brick work of when it was made or what it was originally, but taking the moment to sort of capture that,” said Kleinfelder. “Capture the things that aren’t necessarily in the forefront of people’s minds.”
Bryant graduated New Castle High School in 2010 before completing her bachelor’s degree in 2014 for history and philosophy at Slippery Rock University. She’s enrolled in Johns Hopkins University for her master’s degree in museum studies.
Kleinfelder grew up in Franklin, but completed her bachelor’s degree in 2013 in studio art at Elmira College in New York. She has contributed to upwards of 10 group galleries as well as hosted four solo galleries. Another solo gallery featuring Kleinfelder’s paintings will open in late October at The Confluence and at Arts and Education at the Hoyt.
“I think there are a lot of things that are happening in New Castle that aren’t great,” said Bryant. “But there are a lot of people trying to turn that around at the very least, I hope it’s a conversation, and bringing people together that want to see some different activities and some new things happening in New Castle.”
Any artist who would like to submit work to the show may contact Bryant at Slbryant7295@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.