New Castle resident Henrietta Gardner is still high stepping — even at the age of 100.
Gardner celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday. At New Castle High School, she was part of the first group of majorettes and played the clarinet in the band.
Her family held a birthday party filled with dear friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren recently.
Every morning when she wakes up, Gardner says, “God be with me every step I take.”
A progressive woman for her day, she attended Carlow University for three years, riding the train back and forth from Pittsburgh to New Castle on the weekends.
Gardner also graduated from the Louise Salinger Dress Design School in Pittsburgh and worked in high-end bridal shops making wedding dresses.
She was married to the late Clement (Buzz) Gardner for more than 60 years and they had five daughters and a son.
Four of her daughters were Ne-Ca-Hi majorettes and her son played in the band. Her family added 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
“Henrietta is a ball of energy who brightens everyone’s day at the Cedarcrest Senior Apartment building in Mahoningtown,” John Hughes, property manager at the facility, said. “She has accomplished so much in life professionally and with her family. The other residents at our facility truly enjoy her.”
