Former Hermitage Perkins razed

A construction crew was in Hermitage Monday to begin demolition of the former Perkins restaurant on East State Street.
The restaurant had been closed since 2019, after a dispute between the Perkins parent company and a regional franchisee. The parent company accused Campbell Land Company, a Monroeville-based developer that owned 26 Perkins restaurants — including Hempfield Township and Grove City — in western Pennsylvania.
All of the Mercer County Perkins restaurants closed in 2019 after Campbell Land Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Hempfield Township location reopened under another name before it was destroyed by fire in September 2019 and the Grove City restaurant closed a week before the Hermitage site shut down.
Hermitage officials approved consolidation of the former Perkins property with an adjoining location, and a site plan by Hutton Car Wash to build a new business at the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.