Former New Castle resident Dorothy Webber celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday with family and friends at the Maryland home of her daughter, Saundra Webber Woody, with whom she makes her home.
Born March 22, 1922, in New Castle, Mrs. Webber lived in Lawrence County for over half a century before moving to Maryland following the death of her husband, former New Castle police officer Raymond Webber.
She still calls New Castle home, though, and remembers such long-gone landmarks as New Castle Ice and Storage on South Beaver Street, the Penn Theater on North Mercer Street, local roller skating rinks and Shenango China, where many of her friends worked.
Prior to her marriage, Mrs. Webber was a seam presser at the National Pants Company Factory on Butler Avenue Extension. “And I was good at it,” she said Wednesday.
Throughout her life, she has enjoyed playing bingo — in both New Castle and Maryland — as well as playing cards and traveling with her husband.
She is the mother of Saundra Webber Woody and Darlene Webber Pope, both of Maryland. Two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren complete the family.
The secret to living 100 years, she said is “Get plenty of rest. Whenever you have a chance to get it, take it.”
