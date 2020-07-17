Around 20 volunteers took rakes and shovels to a dog tree memorial honoring veterans effected by Agent Orange on Thursday as a part of community service project based in baseball.
“We’re just trying to get out into the community,” said Hugh Coryea, memorial curator.
Jeff Potter, an Ellwood City-native and former minor league baseball player, traveled to New Castle as a part of his multi-state, 32-day tour with a group of young baseball players called Potter’s Pirates. The players play baseball games and do community service in every community they visit.
The Pirates joined Coryea and Vision Ministries of New Castle in cleaning up the area in anticipation of the dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Veterans’ families, speakers and guests from local American Legion chapters were scheduled to be in attendance, according to Coryea.
“He was excited about this project because, you know, with COVID and everything else, we can get this done,” said Pastor Randy Crum, president and founder of Vision Ministries.
Ministries requested Potter come to New Castle, and he thought Coryea’s project was a perfect fit for the community service portion of the tour.
“This is all about them,” Potter said. “And not about us. We’re just over here trying to help out.”
The Pirates will be playing a baseball game entitled “Koppel vs. the World,” at the Sixth Avenue field in Koppel at 6 p.m. Friday.
