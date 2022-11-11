Food for 1,500 families will be given away starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Cascade Galleria (formerly the Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St.
Each car will receive boxes on a first-come, first-served basis. The boxes contain fresh milk from Marburger Dairy, nutritious, shelf-stable food and fresh produce from Apple Castle, as well as a variety of in-season, garden-fresh produce.
The distribution is open to anyone in need. It is sponsored by the Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being (NOW) Project, along with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
The boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up.
Cars should begin to line up at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Columbus Innerbelt.
For more information, visit the Facebook page The NOW Project of Western Pennsylvania Food Distribution @nourishgingotherswellbeing or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
