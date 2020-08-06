Food giveaway held at Shenango Elementary School

The biweekly drive-through food giveaway on Wednesday provided 1,500 families with meat, produce, dry goods, pizza and bread.
The giveaway, held at Shenango Elementary School, is hosted by Jubilee Ministries and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania. Organizations providing help include the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Nino's Italian Ice and Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Schreck.
