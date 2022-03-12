A couple of Facebook posts recently took me down memory lane to where I was first learning how to cook and bake.
One piece of nostalgia goes back to when I was just a couple of years old, when my mother played a significant and fundamental role in the development of my cookie baking enthusiasm. I always got to help her bake cookies.
She was always trying new recipes, and she had ones she stuck to that became family favorites through the years.
In particular, every Christmas, she would bake cookies called Cherry Winks, that called for corn flakes, dates, pecans and maraschino cherries.
My mom loved dates. I’ve always hated them. She would bake these cookies every year called date and nut bars, and I abhorred them and wanted no hand in helping with them.
But Cherry Winks were fun. I loved eating them, but first I would dissect them and pick out the dates. I remember her letting me cut up the cherries, and I got to help roll the cookies in crushed cornflakes. My favorite part was putting the cherry piece on the top of each cookie. I think my mother changed the recipe a little and used walnuts instead of pecans, and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes instead of corn flakes for rolling them.
I don’t ever remember ever baking those on my own, because of the date thing. I often thought I would see how they came out if just I omitted the dates, but I never tried that.
While scrolling through Facebook one day, the original recipe for Cherry Winks from Pillsbury popped up. Someone actually had saved the original ad from 1951 and posted it on an online baking site called browniebites.
If you read the ad, it tells you that the original baker of them, Ruth Derousseau of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, submitted her recipe and won $5,000 as the junior winner in Pillsbury’s 2nd Grand National Bakeoff.
That was a lot of money back then. There’s actually a picture with the recipe, showing Derousseau offering her cookies to radio and TV entertainers Arthur Godfrey and Art Linkletter, as she received her winnings.
For years, her Cherry Winks were featured on the Kellogg’s Corn Flake box at Christmastime. Derousseau died on May, 19, 2020, at age 78, leaving this happy memory with a lot of moms.
Another treasure I found while scrolling Facebook is a recipe that popped up for French Breakfast Puffs that we learned to make in home economics class in high school, circa early 1970s. I remember the hallways at school smelling like cinnamon. We got to eat them in class and all the other kids, especially the boys, were jealous.
It was my first encounter with using nutmeg, which I thought loaned an interesting flavor to these rich, delectable muffins. I think it was right around then, too, that I started drinking coffee.
I took the recipe home after school and I made the muffins at home several times for my family when I was a rugrat ninth-grader. Then, somehow, the recipe got lost. It was printed in purple ink on mimeograph paper that smelled really cool. I’ve kept most of my purple-printed recipes from home ec, and on some, the ink has really faded over time. But when I looked for that one in my collection a few years ago, it wasn’t anywhere to be found.
I got pretty excited when I saw it online recently. I posted it on my wall, and some of my former classmates jumped on and said they remembered it, too. Then others whom I didn’t go to school with commented that they remembered the recipe from home ec, too, so it must have been a universal recipe in the schools at that time.
The recipe and picture were shared on 365daysofbakingandmore.com. It seems like it has a lot of ingredients, quantity-wise, like maybe it was doubled from the recipe I had. So it’s probably OK to cut all of the measurements in half if you want to make a smaller batch.
These two recipes are too good not to share again, and I’m putting them out there so you can bake them and keep them going. I realize that with Internet, they are out there for infinity, but for those of you who don’t have access, you’ll at least have them in your collection.
Cherry Winks
(Ruth Derousseau/Pillsbury)
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes
Makes about 5 dozen cookies
Sift together:
2 ¼ cups sifted Pillsbury’s Best Enriched Flour
1 teaspoon double-acting baking power
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
Combine:
¾ cup shortening
1 cup sugar; cream well.
Blend in sifted dry ingredients; mix well
Add:
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup chopped dates
½ cup chopped maraschino cherries
Mix well.
Shape into balls using a level tablespoon of dough for each cooky.
Crush 2 ½ cups Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, and roll each ball of dough into cornflakes.
Place on greased baking sheet and top each cooky with ¼ of a maraschino cherry.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Do not stack or store until the cookies are cold.
NOTE: If you use Pillsbury’s Best Enriched Self-Rising Flour, omit the baking powder and salt, and decrease soda to ¼ teaspoon.
French Breakfast Puffs
(365 Days of Baking)
Ingredients:
3 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup shortening
2 eggs
1 cup milk
Coating:
1 ½ cups sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 12-cup muffin tin by spraying it with cooking spray or greasing it with butter or Crisco.
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg.
In another mixing bowl, using a mixer, cream shortening and sugar together. Beat in eggs and combine well.
Alternately add the flour mixture and the milk, mixing thoroughly after each addition.
Pour batter into muffin cups, filling to about 2/3 full. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until lightly golden.
To make coating, melt the sticks of butter in a medium bowl. In a second medium bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon together. Dip the muffins in the butter, completely covering them, then roll them in the cinnamon sugar mixture.
