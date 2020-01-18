Good food is often at the center of a memorable gathering, and such was the case at a dinner that united women of diverse backgrounds in New Castle.
The Women’s Unity Dinner, hosted at the Hoyt Institute, was intended for women of different ethnicities, religions and backgrounds to form bonds and friendships. But there was another component to the evening.
Each woman was to take a favorite dish of her ethnic or religious background, along with the recipe, to share with the others. By the time the 40-some people arrived, there were nearly 40 different dishes on the buffet table to try, including a luscious German chocolate cake for dessert.
The dinner was hosted by Michele Perelman and her committee of Lalita Prabhu and Barbara Harper.
But what was as interesting as the dishes themselves were some of the stories that went with them.
The one that stood out the most was about a dish called 3 Sisters Salad, contributed by Mira Thompson, consisting of corn, squash and beans.
Thompson, whose grandparents were Native Americans, told the group about how the corn, squash and beans are planted together, they flourish. The corn helps to support the pole beans to grow up toward the sun. The pole bean is a legume that fixes nitrogen in the soil, she said. The squash grows around the corn and bean plants, protecting them from predators.
She referred to the gardening technique as “companion planting,” which has been practiced by Native Americans for centuries. Thompson, who provided the recipe for her salad, noted that not only do these three crops help one another grow, but when combined together they provide all of the essential amino acids needed to create a balanced meal.
Harper contributed a creamy spinach salad that married a lot of different flavors together into what, if standing alone, also would be a healthy, balanced meal with most of the food groups.
Carole Schwartz-Cohen’s dish, “Potato Latkes,” demonstrated her ethnic background, and Michele Perelman provided a slow cooker filled with beef brisket that she served with slider buns, as one of her family favorites.
Sally Dexter made fried cornmeal mush, one of her family’s go-to dinners, that she served with sausages and maple syrup. That’s also a dish my mother would traditionally make every Thanksgiving morning before the Macy’s parade started on television. I still order it whenever I go out for breakfast at Bob Evans Restaurant.
And there were many more, too many to mention. Here are a few of the shared recipes from a wonderful evening with new acquaintances and friends:
3 Sisters Salad
(Mira Thompson)
1 to 2 cups roasted butternut squash, cubed
2 cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 can fire-roasted corn
1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped, fresh basil
3 cups arugula
Balsamic vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon honey or agave
1/4 cup olive oil
Sea salt and pepper, to taste
Cube butternut squash, toss with a drizzle of olive oil and bake at 400 degrees until tender, about 20 minutes. Let cool.
Assemble salad and top with balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach salad
(Barb Harper)
1 head lettuce, broken up in bottom of a large bowl
Spinach or mixed greens for top of bowl
Layer these in between:
1/2 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
salt and pepper
6 hard-boiled eggs, sliced
A layer of frozen peas
1/2 cup chopped onion
8 ounces shredded Swiss cheese
Mix 2 cups of mayonnaise and 1 cup sour cream, and layer on top of all ingredients so it seals.
Refrigerate overnight. Mix before serving.
Makes 20 to 30 servings.
Fried Cornmeal Mush
(Sally Dexter)
3 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup yellow cornmeal
Butter, flour to coat and heated maple syrup
In medium saucepan, heat water to boiling. Reduce heat to medium, stir in salt and cornmeal. Cook, stirring, until mixture is thick. Spoon cornmeal into a lightly greased 9 by 5-inch loaf pan. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
When ready to cook, loosen edges and remove mold from pan. Melt butter over medium heat in a frying pan or electric skillet. Slice into about 1/2-inch slices, lightly flour each side. Place in butter and cook until golden brown on both sides.
Serve with heated maple syrup. Can be served with sausage as a side.
