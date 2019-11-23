We owe a huge thanks to Margaret Rudkin this Thanksgiving.
Who is that, you ask? Well, combing through some old cookbooks at home, I discovered her treasure — The Margaret Rudkin Pepperidge Farm Cookbook, which was published in 1965.
As it turns out, I learned she is the founder of Pepperidge Farm, and she was the first woman CEO of the Campbell Soup Co. Rudkin was born Margaret Fogarty in 1897 in Connecticut, and she died at the age of 70. She played a significant role in everyone’s lives, whether they know it or not.
Without her, we wouldn’t have Goldfish crackers, Mint Milano cookies, puff pastry in a box, frozen turnovers, stuffing cubes and many other delights with the Pepperidge Farm brand name that we eat not only during holiday season but all year.
Pepperidge Farm, named after her family’s farm, was founded in 1937 and, according to online information, Rudkin’s youngest son had developed asthma and allergies that made it impossible for him to eat commercially produced breads. The family doctor recommended that the boy switch to freshly baked whole wheat bread with no preservatives, and that’s when her baking talents went to work.
Being an avid collector of cookbooks, I feel lucky to have gone to a sale and found this treasure of a book published 54 years ago. She and her husband had discovered one of his relatives had abandoned a home in Ireland and they took it over and restored it, and the book contains a chapter about that, too, along with some Irish recipes.
With the Thanksgiving holiday descending on us, I’ve included a couple of her recipes that might fit in with the season. One is for her pumpkin pie, made with brown sugar and cream. The other is for turkey croquettes, which are a great way to use up Thanksgiving turkey leftovers.
A note about croquettes. For decades, Valentine’s Restaurant was located on East Washington Street in New Castle, on the opposite side of the road from the courthouse. It was a great place for lunch, and one would often see Chuck Tanner of the Pittsburgh Pirates having lunch there.
As many times I as I went there, after my first visit I always ordered the same thing from the menu — chicken croquettes. When, sadly, Valentine’s closed in the early 1980s, I searched for years for a good recipe for croquettes but never found one I really liked. Then I stumbled upon the one in Rudkins’ cookbook, and although I have not attempted it yet, my hope is to have enough turkey leftovers to make them after the holiday. If not, I might have to cook another turkey.
I’ve also included one of my own recipes for mushroom and cheese lovers — Double Gloucester green beans. They are wonderful if you are lucky enough to find this imported English cheese in a specialty grocery store, such as Trader Joe’s or, occasionally, Aldi. This dish came together by chance while I was making dinner for a friend recently. I honestly think it’s the best cheese I’ve ever tasted in my life.
So as you gather around your tables on Thursday, say a special thanks to Margaret Rudkin for the contributions she’s made to the food and cooking world that have enriched our lives. And hopefully, you will incorporate these recipes into your holiday meals.
Pumpkin Pie
(Margaret Rudkin Pepperidge Farm Cookbook)
Pie crust pastry (makes two single crust pies or a top and bottom crust):
2 1/2 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon salt
6 ounces lard
6 tablespoons ice water
First sift the flour onto a piece of paper. Then measure 2 1/2 level cups of the sifted flour into a bowl.
Add the salt to the flour and stir well. Cut the lard into small pieces and as you cut, drop them into the bowl.
Mix the lard into the flour with 2 knives or a pastry blender until evenly distributed in very small bits.
Add the water bit by bit, stirring each moistened part with a fork.
This will seem very dry, but after all the water has been stirred in, press the dough together with your hands into a ball.
Wrap in waxed paper and chill while making the filling.
Roll out half of the pastry on a sheet of waxed paper lightly dusted with flour in the form of a circle. (Do this with each section of dough in two pie pans.)
The dough should fit into the pie pan loosely and have a high edge.
Trim the edges. Brush the inside of the crust with egg white and refrigerate while making filling.
Pumpkin filling (You will have to double this for two pies. The double measurements are in parentheses) :
1 1/2 (3) cups canned pumpkin
2/3 (1 1/3) cup brown sugar
1 (2) teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 (1) teaspoon ginger
1/2 (1) teaspoon salt
2 (4) eggs
1 (2) cup milk
1 (2) cup cream
Mix together the pumpkin and spices. Sift the brown sugar onto the pumpkin and mix well. Beat eggs and add. Then add milk and cream and mix well.
Pull out the shelf of the oven, set prepared pie pan on the shelf and carefully pour the filling into the crust. Don’t pour all into one spot, but take a cupful at a time and spread filling around to avoid breaking the crust. Filling the crust this way avoids spilling.
Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake 45 more minutes until the custard is set.
Turkey Croquettes
(Margaret Rudkin Pepperidge Farm Cookbook)
1 1/2 cups cooked turkey, finely chopped
1 can (10 1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 cup Pepperidge Farm stuffing
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 tablespoon instant minced onion
Flour
Mix the first five ingredients until well blended. Turn mixture into a shallow dish and place in refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours until firm and well chilled.
Divide mixture into 8 equal parts and form into log shapes. Dust lightly with flour and fry in deep fat or oil until golden brown.
Top with sauce.
Sauce:
1 can of cream of mushroom soup
1/3 to 1/2 cup milk
Blend mushroom soup with milk in a saucepan. Simmer about two minutes and serve over croquettes.
Double Gloucester Green Beans
(Debbie Wachter)
1 package of frozen whole green beans
3 tablespoons butter (real)
8 ounces fresh mushrooms
1 small clove of garlic
1/2 cup of grated double Gloucester cheese with chive and onion
In a large frying pan or nonstick skillet, sauté mushrooms in butter until water is gone and they start to brown, add garlic and sauté for about 2 more minutes. Add green beans, mix in with mushrooms and cook until water cooks off and they are al dente and still bright green, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Mix in the cheese, which has a low melting point, and allow it to melt and top with more cheese and canned french-fried onions.
