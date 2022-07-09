The goings on in New Castle and the quickly passing summer have limited the time available lately to talk about food.
There is barely enough time to eat lunch, and on these hot, humid days, appetites are limited.
One day while I was busily writing news stories, a faithful reader who had read a few of these food columns contacted me.
She had saved a lot of back issues of the New Castle News Holiday Cookbooks with food cook-off recipes that were judged in a contest sponsored by the paper. She asked me if I wanted the cookbooks because she was getting rid of them.
They were tabloid sections printed on newsprint that were included inside the paper.
Judges for the contests included the late Peter Yerage, former food service director at the school then called the Lawrence County Vocational-Technical School, and Janice Hassen, retired Penn State Extension director. There always were guest judges, too, including ones from local restaurants.
The issues she gave me ranged from 1989 through 1995. I was leafing through them and found names of women who were single then, whom I know now by their married names.
There were two issues where the same person, Joanne Stroud, had won the grand prize two years in a row. I tried to find her to try to tap her memory, but apparently, now in her 80s, she has moved to another state.
Hassen remembers being a judge at those events. She shared what she remembers.
“Maxine Carlson was the person who initiated it,” she said.
Maxine, now deceased, was the Lifestyle editor of the paper at that time and wrote her own food column.
“We had it at the vo-tech school,” Hassen recalled. There was an application to enter the contest, and there were different categories, and people sent their recipes to Maxine. Then a committee reviewed them and invited people to “do the challenge,” Hassen said. “They had to take their prepared dishes to the school and we judged them.”
“There were different categories,” she said, noting there were appetizers, side dishes, main dishes, casseroles, cookies, cakes and pies, desserts, soups and chilis.”
They could put the finishing touches on their dishes at the school, or heat them up there.
“It was always a fun event,” Hassen said. “People came and they were dressed up. It was long at night because there were so many entries. We actually tasted all the food.”
She remembers New Castle resident Chloe Buckner winning a lot of times.
“Chloe Buckner cleaned house all the time, especially in the baking categories. She was a very good baker,” Hassen recalled.
At 86, Chloe in a phone interview said she still does a lot of cooking. What she remembers most about the contests were, “I was a winner.”
Baked goods and main dishes were her specialties, and there was always a lot of competition.
“All I know is, I won everything and I had all these awards, mostly for cookies and cakes. I just enjoyed it. I love cooking and I remember when I won the one of the contests, and I went to the vo-tech school and I cooked for the students and showed them how to make some recipes,” she said, adding, “Pete Yerage was my biggest fan.”
She said that after she won the New Castle News cooking contest for so many years, he made her one of its judges instead.
Chloe said her grandmother, Clotile Ross, taught her to cook.
“She was fabulous,” Chloe said. “She cooked for everybody in town, all the clubs. I cooked for everybody, too. When I went places, people would ask me to fix something. I belonged to a lot of social clubs and would take a dish.”
Her favorite thing to make today is spaghetti sauce, but her recipe isn’t one she can write down, she said.
One of her grand prize-winning entries in the cooking contest was a recipe for Raspberry-Filled Cookies, the recipe for which is featured below.
It was uncommon for a man to enter the contest, and more uncommon for a child to enter. But in 1999, 5-year-old Jordan Reed from New Wilmington won the dessert category with his apple pie, that called for rum in the recipe. The story printed in the tabloid said his mother, Diana Reed, helped him bake. We wonder where Jordan is today, and we’re hoping he is still baking pies.
Below are Buckner’s and Reed’s two winning recipes in the sweets category. Keep watching, because after I thumb through them, there just might be more of these prizewinners published again in the future. And there might be people who won back then whom you may recognize.
Raspberry-filled Cookies
Chloe Buckner
Cookies
¾ cup margarine
¾ cup sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup milk
4 cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
raspberry jam
Icing
8 ounces cream cheese
½ cup margarine
2 12/ cups confectioners sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
nuts or coconut
Cream margarine and sugar. Add eggs. Mix in other ingredients (except for the raspberry jam)
until a soft dough forms. Make balls the size of cherries. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.
Cut off tops, just a little bit. Scoop out a little of the center. Fill hole with jam and replace the top.
For icing, mix cream cheese and butter until well blended. Add vanilla.
Ice entire cookie, then roll in nuts or coconut.
Old World Apple Pie
Jordan Reed
Crust
1 ½ cups flour
6 tablespoons (¾ stick) butter
2 tablespoons shortening
¼ teaspoon salt
3 to 4 tablespoons ice water
Filling
2 ½ pounds of apples, peeled and sliced
2 cups brown sugar
¼ cup cornstarch
3 tablespoons dark rum
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Topping
¾ cup chopped pecans
½ cup oatmeal
½ cup flour
½ cup butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, butter, cut into pieces, shortening and salt in chilled bowl and blend until mixture resembles coarse meal.
Add 3 tablespoons of ice water and mix until dough holds together, adding another tablespoon of water if needed. Roll out one crust to fit in a 9-inch pie plate. Prick with a fork and bake 10 minutes.
Combine apples, 1 cup brown sugar, cornstarch, rum and cinnamon and spoon mixture into pie shell.
Combine topping ingredients and mix until crumbly. Sprinkle on top of pie and bake for 50 minutes.
