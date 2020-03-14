Here’s some food for thought.
With all of the St. Patrick’s parades being canceled, what if all of the wearing o’ the green celebrations end up being canceled, too? The threat of CoVID-19 is prompting cancellations all over the United States, and people are heeding advice to stay at home, which could virtually pre-empt St. Patrick’s Day festivities everywhere.
Instead of the day being a total loss, why not celebrate at home by inviting over a few friends and cooking dinner, accompanied by, perhaps, a four-pack of Murphy’s Irish Stout, some Tullamore DEW Irish whiskey, or even a nice hot cup of Irish coffee?
And while most people that day cook the traditional corned beef and cabbage, that recipe was featured in last year’s St. Patrick’s Day column. But there are other ideas for a hearty Irish evening at home.
A few weeks ago, I was in Edward’s Restaurant, where I had the best cup of mushroom soup I think I’ve ever tasted. And while Edward’s only features it once in a blue moon — or green moon — I decided to look for a recipe to equal it. I found one online from The Blond Cook, tried it, tweaked it, and I was pretty pleased with the result. I used medium-sliced baby portabella mushrooms.
So that can be your first course, if you like mushrooms, because traditionally, elves are found under mushrooms, so why not leprechauns? A good loaf of Irish soda bread would compliment it nicely.
And since it’s Lent, a good seafood dinner would be nice. I was thumbing through a book called, “Irish Cooking” that I get out every year. The author is unknown, but it’s by Publications International Ltd., and has a 2005 copyright. I found recipes in it for some spicy ale shrimp and cheesy potato pancakes, served with applesauce and sour cream. The evening should end with a traditional Irish dessert, such as the rice pudding recipe I found at allrecipes.com. Some people also have added a touch of Bailey’s or another Irish Creme liqueur to it before and after baking.
So here are some recipes to get you started. You can still put on your green wigs, shamrocks and glitter, and rock your dinner table.
Irish soda bread
(Irish Cooking)
4 cups flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon caraway seed
1/3 cup shortening
1 cup raisins or currants
1 egg
1 3/4 cup buttermilk mixed with 1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease large baking sheet.
Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt into large bowl. Stir in caraway seeds. Cut in shortening with a pastry blender or two knives until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in raisins or currents. Beat egg in medium bowl using a fork. Add buttermilk mixture and beat until well blended. Then add egg mixture to dry ingredients, stirring until dough forms soft dough that clings together and forms a ball.
Turn dough onto well floured surface and knead gently 10 to 12 times. Place on prepared baking sheet and pat into 7-inch round form. Score top of dough with tip of a sharp knife, making an X about 4 inches long by 1/4-inch deep.
Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Remove from baking sheet immediatelhy and let cool on wire rack.
For a sweet crust, mix 1 tablespoon sugar with 1 table spoon of water and brush over hot loaf.
Bread is best eaten the day it is made.
Mushroom soup
(Adapted from The Blond Cook)
3 Tablespoons butter
1 pound sliced fresh portabellas
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup flour
4 cups chicken stock or broth
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 bay leaf
1 cup half and half
Small splash of Worcestershire sauce
Melt butter in a dutch oven or deep pot over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onions and saute until tender.
Whisk together flour, salt, pepper, cayenne, thyme, garlic powder and 2 cups of the chicken broth in a large measuring cup or small bowl until smooth. Pour into mushroom mixture and stir to combine.
Add remaining broth and bay leaf and stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Cook, stirring constantly for about 1-2 minutes, or until thickened.
Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Add half and half and stir to combine. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.Add Worcestershire sauce, and 1 cup water mixed with 2 teaspoons cornstarch to thicken, if you like it thicker. Stir until thick. Remove and discard bay leaf before serving.
Spicy Ale Shrimp
(Irish Cooking)
4 12-ounce bottles pilsner beer
1 tabespoon seafood boil seasoning blend, such as Zatarain’s
1 teaspoon each mustard seed and red pepper flakes
2 lemons, quartered
1 pound raw large or extra large shrimp, deveined and shelled except for tails
Dipping sauce (see recipe below)
Pour one bottle of beer into large bowl, half-filled with ice.
Place two bottles of beer, seafood seasoning, mustard seed and pepper flakes in a 1-gallon stock pot.
(Open the fourth bottle of beer and drink it while you are cooking dinner.)
Juice the lemon into the pot of beer and spices, and add the lemon quarters. Bring beer mixture to simmer over medium-high heat.
Add shrimp, cover and remove from heat. Let shrimp sit 3 minute in the beer mixture to cook it. Drain and transfer the shrimp to the bowl of chilled beer and ice cubes. When cool, remove shrimp and arrange on a platter and serve with dipping sauce.
Dipping sauce: Mix together 1 cup chili sauce, 1 tablespoon pure horseradish, the jude of one lime, tabasco sauce, salt and black pepper in a small glass bowl. Cover and refrigerate one hour before serving.
Cheesy potato pancakes
(Irish Cooking)
1 1/2 quarts prepared instant mashed potatoes, cooked dry and cooled
1 1/2 cups shredded Wisconsin colby or Muenster cheese
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups flour, divided
3/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/3 cup chopped fresh chives
1 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, rosemary or sage leaves
2 eggs, lightly beaten
In large bowl, combine potatoes,cheese, 4 beaten eggs, 3/4 cup flour and dherbs. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours before molding and preparing.
To prepare, form 18 3-inch patties. Dip in two beaten eggs and dredge in remaining 3/4 cup flour. Cook each patty in a nonstick skillet coated with 1 tablespoon meltede butter or margarine, over medium heat, three minutes per side or until crisp, golden brown and heated through. Serve with sour cream and applesauce.
Rice pudding
(allrecipes.com)
3/4 cup uncooked white rice
2 cups milk, divided
1/3 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
2/3 cup golden raisins
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Bring 1 1/2 cups water to boil in a saucepan. Stir rice into boiling water, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
Bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil in a saucepan; stir rice into boiling water. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.
In a clean saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups cooked rice, 1 1/2 cups milk, sugar and salt. Cook over medium heat until thick and creamy, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup milk, beaten egg, and raisins; cook 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla.
This recipe may also be made using Splenda® instead of sugar. Use 1/3 the amount.
Irish coffee
(Debbie Wachter)
Brew 1 cup or 1 pot of strong coffee. Pour hot coffee into an Irish coffee mug, and stir in 1 to shots of Irish whiskey — Tullamore DEW, Jameson’s or Bushmill’s. Top with whipped cream, then drizzle green creme de menthe over the whipped cream.
