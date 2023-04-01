Some pretty tasty looking and aromatic dishes evolved from a recent “Chopped”-style contest at New Castle’s Empty Bowls fundraiser.
The competition gave New Castle firefighters a chance to show off their abilities in the kitchen. It’s often said that men make the best cooks, but sometimes, a female touch is needed to win a competition.
So it went with the Empty Bowls community team of Raquel Flora, Anthony Farone and Maddie Hanna versus three New Castle firemen, Dave Thompson, Antonio Romano and Marco Bulisco.
And while Empty Bowls won, the firemen made the best pork chops according to two of the judges, and the ability of both teams to improvise was all for a good cause. The entire event annually benefits the county’s free summer food program for children.
The grand prize in the competition?
“Bragging rights,” Flora said. “That’s all. It was just so much fun.”
It might have been her woman’s intuition that you have to cook dried lentils longer in broth to soften them. That minor detail probably cost the firemen the bragging rights.
New Castle Area School District’s food service director Jeremy Bergman furnished identical boxes of groceries for each team, and they had an hour at two separate stations to use them to make a dish that would please four judges.
Empty Bowls won because of its presentation and its use of green lentils, a surprise ingredient that could have stumped some of the better cooks.
Judges, in addition to Bergman, were district business manager Joseph Ambrosini, junior high assistant principal April Siciliano and Michelle Scott of Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
“I think that people who entered the contest had a lot of fun,” Ambrosini said.
Although he favored the fire department’s pork chop creation, he believes the Empty Bowls team won because of its lentils.
The teams weren’t judged just on the taste of their dishes, but also on the presentation and how they used the sauces. Everything had to be on one plate, Ambrosini explained.
“We get two teams, and I buy a mystery box of ingredients,” Bergman explained. “They have no idea what’s in it, and a lot of it isn’t labeled.”
The boxes contained bone-in pork chops, bacon, asparagus, roasted garlic, Gochugang sauce, heavy cream, chicken stock, dried green lentils, eggs, flour, crackers, olive oil, butter, cheese, seasonings and mini sweet bell peppers.
“We knew we had to use every item, so we just went with it,” Flora said. “We ended up with a lentil pilaf with sliced tomatoes, breaded pork chops and a queso sauce on top.”
Her team used chicken broth to soften the lentils, cooking them like rice for about 20 minutes in the broth.
“They said the lentils are what won it for us,” she said.
Bergman said he also preferred the Empty Bowls team’s use of seasonings and spices and its presentation.
The firemen deboned, breaded and fried their pork chops and served them over the lentils with a sauce, and they separately prepared bacon-wrapped asparagus, cooked on a griddle and served on the side.
Thompson said the guys were a little stumped by the lentils, which their team could have cooked more.
“None of us ever cooked lentils in our lives,” he said. “We undercooked them. It was curveball.”
But their other efforts, the pork chops and asparagus, won the judges’ hearts.
“We had to use everything in the basket in one way or another,” Thompson said. They used crushed Ritz crackers to bread the pork chop cutlets.
“We didn’t have anywhere to put the bacon grease, so we cooked the pork chops in it,” Thompson said, and they added butter and olive oil.
“Joe Ambrosini didn’t want to put his plate down,” he said, laughing.
“There was really no loser because both of them were unbelievable,” Ambrosini commented. “It was freaking delicious.”
“We just kind of worked together,” Thompson said of his teammates, noting that Bulisco cooks a lot for his fellow firefighters at the New Castle station, where they have a well-equipped kitchen.
“Antonio’s a good cook, too,” he said. “I hope we get invited back next year, and hopefully we can compete against the New Castle Police Department.”
The bacon-wrapped asparagus is a recipe Thompson and his wife, Courtney, make at home, and he credits her for the idea.
“You get a clump of asparagus, wrap it in the bacon and put it on the grill, in the oven or in a frying pan with some pepper.”
The firemen used Texas Pete hot sauce on it and cooked it until the bacon was crispy and the asparagus was al dente. They made a cheese sauce and drizzled it on top of the asparagus.
But let’s not downplay the soups that were the main focus of the Empty Bowls event. About 20 different kinds of homemade soups were donated by local businesses, and Bergman himself made two kinds in the district’s cafeteria kitchen.
A committee from some of the local churches donated the cookies, but Bergman made some too, including some giant, tasty oatmeal raisin cookies that were so big that his recipe makes only eight of them.
Below are one of his soup recipes, and his recipe for the delicious cookies that were disappearing quickly from the selection on the tray.
Chicken corn chowder
(Jeremy Bergman)
Ingredients:
6 bacon strips
1 medium onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
3 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 tablespoons flour
2 cups WARM chicken broth
3 cups whole milk
16 ounces frozen sweet corn
1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
¾ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon dried thyme
4 ounces (1 can) chopped green chilies, drained
2 cups chicken, cooked and diced
In a large pot, fry bacon until crispy. Remove from pan and crumble.
Add onion and bell pepper and sauté until they begin to soften. Do not brown.
Stir flour into pot and make a light roux. Cook 3 to 5 minutes. If there is too much bacon fat, add flour until desired consistency.
Slowly whisk warm chicken broth into roux.
Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork.
Remove half the soup and puree remaining with an immersion blender. Add the rest of the soup into the blended half and stir in reserved bacon.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
(Jeremy Bergman)
Ingredients:
1/2 cup room temperature butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
1 egg
1 tablespoon molasses
3/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 1/4 cup raisins
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two sheet trays with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, combine flour, oats, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and cornstarch. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, white sugar, egg and molasses. Stir until completely smooth.
Add in the dry mixture and stir until evenly mixed. Add in the raisins and mix in.
Portion cookie dough into 1/3 cup scoops and roll in between palms to form a round ball. It will make exactly 8 cookies.
Cook four on a tray, but only one tray at a time.
Space evenly and bake for 15 minutes. Press down lightly on the cookies and bake for another 3-5 minutes. Let cool and store in an airtight container.
