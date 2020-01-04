Don’t put your Santa aprons away yet.
In preparation for future holiday feasts, you might want to try making some of the favorites offered by people who enjoyed eating their way through this past season.
After New Year’s most people, including me, probably don’t want to look at food again for awhile. Yet as the holiday season drew to a close, I reflected on all of the good food I’ve had to eat over the past couple of weeks at parties and family gatherings.
One of the best things I had, overall, was a turkey dinner prepared on Christmas Day by Sam Phillips of Edinburg for the working first responders at the New Castle fire hall. I sampled her 24-pound turkey, cooked in a roaster, and it was so tender it melted in my mouth.
One of my favorite sweets was a poppyseed roll I purchased from a fundraiser in Vienna, Ohio. It tasted similar to ones my mother made when I was growing up. But my absolute favorite was a box of anise pizzelles that I purchased at Rulli Brothers in Youngstown, made by a bakery from near Pittsburgh. They were thick and strong with anise, just the way I love them when paired with a cup of hot coffee.
And speaking of hot drinks, the annual office Christmas party typically yields some great recipes because we have a lot of creativity and good cooks at The News. It’s been said at every feast we have that we could open our own restaurant.
Melanie Sonntag planned this year’s party with co-workers John Haun, Laurie Doyle and Rhonda Stroia, and the employees all provided covered dishes. The committee came up with creative reindeer favors stuffed with a powdered hot chocolate mix that was one of Sonntag’s recipes. They were so much better than any prepared mix you’d find in a store.
They contained different flavored baking chips — chocolate, white chocolate and butterscotch — that would melt into the mix when stirred into a cup of hot water or milk. Sonntag said she buys her ingredients for the mix at Sam’s Club to make it in quantity. The recipe is old, so you have to use a scale because the sizes don’t exist any more, she said.
It’s always fun to try new foods, and it’s interesting to hear about the favorite holiday fare of others at a time when foods become specialties and lasting traditions in people’s homes.
When I asked a few co-workers and some online friends what the best food was they had this season, there were some diverse and unusual answers.
Co-worker Nancy Lowry raved about the Christmassy braised beef shanks with spices and red wine that her husband, Jim Orloff, made for their Christmas dinner. The recipe, by Meike Peters, came from the online site, “The Splendid Table,” and is shared below.
Co-worker Pete Sirianni, who spent about two weeks before Christmas in his hometown of Kane, Pennsylvania, said he had a lot of opportunities to eat home-cooked meals.
“However, on Christmas, we substituted the traditional ham for a ‘griller’ from Jack Bell’s Meat & Poultry shop in town,” he said.
He described them as a local creation of the meat shop, consisting of ham, Swiss cheese and Greek sausage, layered on a boneless chicken breast and rolled up with bacon on the outside. It sounds like a lot to eat, and it is, he said, noting that one “griller” feeds about nine people.
“For dessert, for the last several years, my mom has made what I’m now finding out are called ‘magic bars,’” Sirianni said. “They’re simply coconut and mini chocolate chips layered on a graham cracker base. The magic is that my dad and I make them disappear.”
Jodi Milton Clingan of Pulaski, a Facebook and supper club friend, shared Shrimp a la Greek. To make it, you sauté shrimp with diced garlic and a small amount of olive oil. Add your own spaghetti or tomato sauce. Just before serving, stir feta cheese through out the sauce, then serve over noodles or rice. It’s “yummy and so easy to make,” she said.
Dennis Elisco of Adams Street, New Castle, a longtime friend, provided his favorite Christmas recipe for stuffed eggplant. Dennis is a fabulous Italian cook, a talent he shares with his mother, Betty.
Elaine Elder Auchter of Hermitage, who babysat me many decades ago when we both lived in Sharpsville, and Robert J. Miller, a former New Castle News printer, both liked their own sweet potato casseroles. Miller’s recipe can be found online at “Mark’s Daily Apple,” and is called Sweet Potato Custard. He made it, he said, “and it was devoured.” Auchter also made hers and there was none left.
Renee Carey, editor of the New Castle News and Sharon Herald, said her favorite was Paula Deen’s recipe for sweet potato casserole, which “has pineapple and all kinds of yummy things in it.”
Coworker Dan Irwin said the M&M cookies made by his daughter-in-law, Samantha Irwin, were his winner. They were soft and chewy.
“I had wedding soup that was out of this world,” said local funeral director Roger DeCarbo Jr. The soup was made by the men at the Duke’s Club on Croton Avenue. But unlike the Ladies of the Dukes restaurant that is open to the public, you have to be a member to eat at the men’s club, he said.
Below are some of the memorable recipes that made Christmas merry:
Christmassy Braised Beef Shanks with Spices and Red Wine
(Meike Peters, “The Splendid Table”)
Olive oil
4 beef shanks, about 4 pounds total
Fine sea salt
Finely ground pepper
14 allspice berries
6 whole cloves
2 large bay leaves
About 2 teaspoons (or a little more) ground cinnamon
About 1 teaspoon ground cardamom
8 large cloves of garlic
4 medium red onions, quartered
4 large carrots, thickly sliced
1 750 ml bottle full-bodied red wine
1 3/4 pounds canned, whole peeled tomatoes, chopped
1 small bunch fresh thyme
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large Dutch oven with a tight-fitting lid, heat a splash of olive oil over high heat. Working in batches, sear the beef shanks for 1 to 2 minutes per side or until evenly browned. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium add another splash of olive oil and the allspice, cloves, bay leaves, cinnamon and cardamom. Stir and cook for 15 seconds. Add garlic, onions and carrots and sauté, stirring occasionally for 3 minutes.
Add a splash of red wine and deglaze the Dutch oven, using a spatula to scrape any bits and pieces off the bottom. Add the tomatoes, return meat to the Dutch oven, and add the rest of the wine and the thyme. Season with salt and pepper, cover and place in the oven.
After 45 minutes, reduce the temperature to 275 degrees and cook for 3 or 4 hours or until the meat is tender. Remove and discard the thyme and bay leaves and season the sauce to taste with salt, pepper, cinnamon and cardamom.
Serve the beef shanks with a large spoonful of the sauce, plus potato dumplings, roasted Brussels sprouts or sautéd parsnips.
Stuffed eggplant
(Dennis Elisco, New Castle)
2 eggplants
2 cups bread cubes
1/2 cup Romano cheese
1 teaspoon salt
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon parsley
2 eggs
1 pound loose sausage, cooked and drained
Cut eggplants in half lengthwise. Scoop out the inside, dice in small pieces and mix with the other ingredients. Fill eggplants and place in pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Spoon a little bit of sauce over each eggplant.
Hot chocolate mix
(Melanie Sonntag)
In a large bowl combine:
8 quarts instant (powdered) milk
1 pound canister Nestle Quick
16 ounces Coffeemate
1 cup powdered sugar
Mix all together. To serve, scoop 1/2 cup of the mix into an 8- or 10-ounce coffee mug of hot water. Stir and enjoy.
(Sonntag packaged the mix in serving-sized cone-shaped bags and topped the mix inside the bags with small marshmallows and baking chips of chocolate, white chocolate or butterscotch flavors. She attached pipe cleaner antlers, store-bought wiggle eyes and red yarn noses on the bags.)
M&M Cookies
(Samantha Irwin, New Bedford)
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
2 cups packed brown sugar
2 1/2 cups flour
1 heaping teaspoon baking soda
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 bag of M&M chocolate candies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl combine flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside.
In another large bowl, mix butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until well combined.
Add flour mixture and beat until dough forms and all ingredients are well combined.
Add desired amount of M&Ms (at least 1/2 to 3/4 of the bag) and fold in until well combined.
Drop dough by large spoonfuls onto lined baking sheet.
Bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned.
Remove cookies and place on a cooling rack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.