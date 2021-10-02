There’s a new air of food fun in the maintenance office of the Lawrence County Government Center.
Retired director Frank Piccari, who is working under contract, still keeps the daytime coffeepot filled for employees and special visitors. Through the years, he has been in command of the courthouse-wide luncheons on special occasions and for his staff.
But the hirings of two women in the department have added a special touch — a cornucopia of more good food with some late summer harvest vegetables and recipe sharing.
Recently the maintenance den has seen a proliferation of pumpkins — real pumpkins, the kind you carve, or cut up and boil down and make pies. There were giant ones and medium-sized ones. There also were baskets of green peppers, colored Indian corn, jalapeño peppers, beets, potatoes, cornstalk tops and other fall harvest eating and decorating delights.
“They’re all for sale,” said Dana Mastroianni Fortuna, the current acting supervisor of maintenance. She bought all of the items at the New Wilmington vegetable auction, which is held three days a week at the auction shelter on Route 208. Fortuna and her coworkers used some of the pumpkins and some mums that she bought to artfully decorate the bell outside the courthouse entrance.
She’s been selling the rest of the produce items to courthouse staff members, and a few visitors, to raise funds for the courthouse employees’ annual Christmas dinner.
Fortuna, a newlywed, is also a good cook, so she has a lucky husband. Lucky, too, are the people who have stopped in the office on their breaks and who have gotten to sample some of the good foods that come from her kitchen. It’s always smelling good in that department around lunchtime.
On one particular day after a county commissioners meeting, I stopped in to say hello to the workers. I added to their party fund by buying beets, a jalapeño pepper and a head of garlic. While I was there, Fortuna offered me a taste of a delicious beefy tomato and pepper mixture she had made that is served over rice. She was sharing it that day with her fellow workers. She called the recipe, “Naked stuffed pepper soup,” because the rice can be served separately, underneath the sauce part of it.
This week, Fortuna’s tasty speciality was mussels in a tomato sauce, a recipe she got from her new husband, Joe Fortuna.
But Fortuna is not the only cook who has been sharing her homemade bounty with her associates. Her coworker, Bonnie Bayuk, this week made a fresh peach cobbler, and other people who work in the building have taken in cupcakes, doughnuts and cookies. It’s sort of become a free-for-all, and it’s always interesting to look at what’s on their table.
This week, there was a bag of commercially bought salted egg-battered fish skins. Uh, not something I was willing to try.
Fortuna and Bayuk have generously shared a few of their recipes so you, too, can get into the spirit of fall.
If you want fish skins, well, I’m not really sure where to tell you to buy them.
But if you’re looking for something else to make with your bounty of peppers and onions, I’ve also included my own favorite recipe for Italian home fries. It’s what I made with some of the vegetables I bought from the courthouse sale. They make a good side dish or a dish to eat by themselves.
Naked Stuffed Pepper Soup
(Dana Mastroianni Fortuna)
In a deep pan, pour about 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil and brown 1.5 pounds of ground beef and 1.5 pounds ground mild sausage.
Add 2 diced onions and 8 green peppers cut up, and cook slightly, then add 5 cloves of minced garlic.
Add three 28-ounce cans of diced tomatoes, three 15-ounce cans of tomato sauce, and chili powder, paprika, salt, pepper, fresh basil and fresh parsley to taste. Boil for about 10 minutes. Eat without rice, on top of cooked rice, or add cooked rice when ready to serve.
Marinated mussels
(Joe Fortuna)
1 diced onion
Oil
4 cloves fresh minced garlic
1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
White wine
Canned pineapple
1 bag frozen mussels or fresh ones
Fresh parsley
Lemon or heavy cream, optional
In a skillet, drizzle oil and sauté onion. Cook until it’s almost transparent, then add fresh minced garlic. Cook for 2 minutes. Then add diced tomatoes and about 1/2 cup white wine, and cook down until aroma fills the room. Add a half can of pineapple and juice, and fresh parsley and simmer 5 more minutes.
Add about 2 cups of ice to the skillet along with the mussels, and cook covered on medium heat. Cook about 7 minutes or until they are opened up. If you choose to add the lemon juice OR heavy cream, that is the time. Do not add lemon if using cream. They are ready to serve.
Peach cobbler
(Bonnie Bayuk)
Peel and cut 7 to 8 ripe peaches and place in a large bowl. Mix with 3/4 to 1 cup of sugar. Add brown sugar for a more caramelized flavor.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place 6 tablespoons of butter in a baking dish and put in oven until butter has melted.
For batter, combine 6 tablespoons butter, 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 3/4 to 1 cup of milk.
Pour batter on top of butter in baking dish and smooth out as much as possible. Spoon peach mixture on top of batter. Sprinkle cinnamon on top of peaches.
Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 38 to 40 minutes.
Italian Home fries
(Debbie Wachter)
Boil 5 or 6 russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, whole, with skins on, until tender. Cool completely in refrigerator. Then peel the skins off or leave them on if you prefer, and slice them. (You can cut the slices in halves or quarters if you like them smaller.)
Melt a half-stick of margarine in a deep frying pan, sauté a large onion, diced, green and red sweet or mild frying peppers diced, some hot banana peppers if you prefer them, a clove of garlic, and about 10 fresh mushrooms, sliced. When the vegetables are almost tender, add the potato slices and more margarine to the pan; then add salt, pepper and parsley, and mix together and let the potatoes brown together with the vegetables for about 15 minutes on medium heat, stirring with a spatula so they don’t stick to the bottom of the pan.
When they are about done, add about 1/2 jar of Del Grosso Three-Cheese or Tomato Basil Sauce, mix together and heat through.
Tip: Sometimes I’ll throw in some cajun seasoning for extra flavor.
