Tomorrow is Palm Sunday, Easter is quickly approaching and the social ban remains in effect.
Traditionally, as Lent winds to a close, Easter is a day for family gatherings and festive dinners and church services with lots of colorful altar flowers to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.
Sadly, this year worship and family gatherings will be different for most of us, because of the spreading deadly coronavirus.
Families who live together under one roof will likely be dining together, but family members who live apart or alone will be – and probably should be — spending the day by themselves. Sadly, the isolation is out of necessity, so everyone can hopefully stay healthy.
Also, hopefully, people in households of one or two will still make their favorite traditional Easter foods that they can enjoy themselves, and with safety precautions and gloved hands and masked faces, maybe share by dropping wrapped food on doorsteps of those less fortunate.
Worship services will be available online and on television. But people can worship in their own way, because it will still be Easter, nevertheless.
A recent Facebook post by the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit encourages people to put branches of any kind on their front doors as we enter Holy Week, as a way that people can still observe the meaning of Palm Sunday.
Easter to me is always reminiscent of smells — waking up on Sunday morning and smelling the ham baking, mixed with the strong scent of hyacinth plants that decorated the table, then later, the smell of the flowers in church mixed with the scent of burning candles. Then going outside for a walk and smelling early lilacs, daffodils and the fresh, crisp scent of spring.
Baking smells also are welcome scents, as Easter is a baking holiday for many.
In my family, we’ve always made so many baked goods, or as the German Saxons collectively say, “Gebachsel,” that it is sinful.
For those lucky enough to live with family members and sit down to holiday dinners this year, be cautious, and cherish your moments while social distancing.
If you’re not up for baking an Easter ham, or if you need an idea for a Palm Sunday dinner, a recipe from my favorite cookbook, “The White House Chef’s Cookbook,” is Boeuf Au Vin Rouge (Beef with Red Wine), which I’ve made many times for dinner guests.
The cookbook, which has a 1967 copyright, was written by René Verdon, the French chef for President John F. Kennedy. It was dedicated to “the late President John Fitzgerald Kennedy and to Mrs. Kennedy, Caroline and John, with gratitude for giving me the happiest years of my life.” Verdon died in 2011 at age 86.
One of my family’s favorite Easter baked treats — a real labor of love — is a cherry pastry, called Kirschen Hunklich or cherry Saxon pie, a traditional recipe from Mariechen’s Saxon Cookbook. The book was published in 1955 by The Central Vervand der Siebenbürger Sachsen of the United States, from Cleveland, Ohio.
I think my mother made her own, private recipe of this sour cream treat every year, spanning at least 70 years. It’s traditionally baked in a baking pan or sheet measuring 11 by 17 inches, an inch or more deep and it’s cut in squares.
For me, Hunklich, too, spells Easter. And I’m sure there are still many Transylvanian Saxon ladies of German heritage in New Castle who have circulated and cherished this small red cookbook and also have made Hunklich for many years. Some have used prunes or apples, and even onions as the filling instead of cherries.
Traditionally, one of my own favorite Easter treats that I’ve made off and on for the past 40 years are strawberry cheesecake cupcakes, a recipe I found years ago on Duncan Hines strawberry cake mix boxtop.
Our Easter dinners always have included ham; pierogies from a local church cooked in butter and onions and served with sour cream; asparagus roasted with olive oil and spices; some sort of salad; and, of course colored eggs that later became deviled eggs.
So, in wishing you all a happy Easter with as little stress and sadness as possible, go to your kitchens, find your happy place and cook up something special.
Boeuf Au Vin Rouge
(René Verdon, the White House Chef’s Cookbook)
3-pound rump or beef roast
2 tablespoons melted butter
4 cups canned tomatoes
4 medium onions, peeled
3 carrots, sliced
1 stalk celery
2 cups of red wine
2 cloves of garlic, halved
1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1/8 teaspoon thyme
1 bay leaf
salt to taste
beef broth (I used beef consommé)
Brown meat on all sides in melted butter in a skillet.
Transfer meat to a rack in a covered roaster or Dutch oven. Add tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, wine and seasonings, then add broth to cover the meat.
Roast at 350 degrees for about 2 1/2 hours or until the meat is tender. Remove meat to a hot platter and strain the broth. Serve the broth hot with the meat.
Cherry Saxon Pie
Crust:
7 cups sifted flour
2 cakes yeast, or one large cake
2 cups lukewarm milk
4 eggs, slightly beaten
3/8 pound butter, melted
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon salt
Dissolve yeast in 1/4 cup lukewarm milk, adding a little of the sugar. Let rise about five minutes. Pour rest of lukewarm milk into a large mixing bowl or pan. Add eggs, butter, sugar, salt and yeast. Mix well. Add flour and mix to a soft dough.
Knead and beat air into dough until bubbles are formed. Cover, and let rise until double in bulk. Punch down and let rise again until double in bulk.
On floured board roll to 1/4 inch thick, to fit about an 11x17-inch baking pan or sheet. Place dough into greased pan, and let rise for about 15 minutes. Cover dough with filling and bake as directed.
This recipe is enough dough for two sheets of Hunklich.
Filling:
1 quart fresh cherries or 1 to 2 cans of cherries
1 pint heavy sour cream
5 eggs, separated
1/2 cup sugar
Beat egg whites until stiff and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, egg yolks and sugar and mix well. Fold in the beaten egg whites.
Spread the sour cherries evenly over the raised dough in the pan. Pour the cream-egg mixture over all of it.
Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 1/2 hour.
Strawberries and Cream Cheesecake Tarts
(Duncan Hines)
Crust:
1 package Duncan Hines Strawberry Supreme cake mix
1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
Filling:
2 8-ounce packages softened cream cheese
3 eggs
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Topping:
1 1/2 cups dairy sour cream
1/4 cup sugar
12 fresh strawberries, rinsed, drained and halved
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place 2 1/2-inch foil or decorative liners in 24 muffin pan cups.
For crust, combine cake mix and butter in large bowl and beat for 1 minute at low speed. Divide evenly into cups and level, but do not press.
For filling, combine cream cheese, eggs, 3/4 cup sugar and vanilla extract in medium bowl. Beat at medium speed with electric mixer until smooth. Spoon evenly into muffin cups over crust. Bake for 20 minutes or until mixture is set.
For topping, combine sour cream and 1/4 cup sugar in small bow. Spoon evenly over baked cheesecakes and return to oven for 5 minutes. Cool completely. Garnish each cake with a strawberry half.
Store in refrigerator. Allow cakes to stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
*A tip from the Duncan Hines kitchen: If dark-colored pans are used, reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees to prevent over-baking.
