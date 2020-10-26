New Castle News classified advertising representative Cindy DeProspero loads frozen meals into a car during Saturday's food giveaway at the Lawrence Village Plaza.
Shenango senior Camille Alexander, left, and junior Samantha Dougherty load dry goods into a car during Saturday’s food giveaway at the Lawrence Village Plaza.
New Castle News advertising director Laurie Doyle (left) and classified advertising representative Cindy DeProspero direct cars during Saturday's food giveaway at the Lawrence Village Plaza.
New Castle News multimedia advertising representative Pete Messina carries frozen dinners into a car during Saturday’s food giveaway at the Lawrence Village Plaza.
A food distribution served more than $900,000 worth of meat, produce, dairy and dry goods Saturday morning at the Lawrence Village Plaza on Ellwood Road in Shenango Township.
A total of 1,025 cars came through the event.
The event is sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International’s Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania. The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership gave out frozen meals, as well.
Assisting on Saturday were SYSCO Foods, Seashore Produce, Lawrence Village Plaza, Busy Beaver, Partners 3 LLC, T&M Hardware, Equipment Rental Options, Lear Inc., MARC, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, LCCAP, New Castle News, Shenango Township police, Shenango Area Fire District, Shenango Area School District, Shenango Township, New Castle police and the New Castle Fire Department.
Food drive serves 5,000
