A food distribution served more than $900,000 worth of meat, produce, dairy and dry goods Saturday morning at the Lawrence Village Plaza on Ellwood Road in Shenango Township.

A total of 1,025 cars came through the event. 

The event is sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International’s Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania. The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership gave out frozen meals, as well. 

Assisting on Saturday were SYSCO Foods, Seashore Produce, Lawrence Village Plaza, Busy Beaver, Partners 3 LLC, T&M Hardware, Equipment Rental Options, Lear Inc., MARC, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, LCCAP, New Castle News, Shenango Township police, Shenango Area Fire District, Shenango Area School District, Shenango Township, New Castle police and the New Castle Fire Department.

Food drive serves 5,000

1 of 4

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.