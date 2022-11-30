Up to 1,500 families will be able to receive free food at a distribution scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Cascade Galleria, 200 S. Jefferson St.
The event is sponsored by the Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
Boxes will contain fresh milk from Marburger Dairy, apples and other items from Apple Castle, a variety of in-season, garden-fresh produce and nutritious, shelf-stable groceries.
Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early.
The line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. There will be three distribution lanes to keep cars moving and limit wait times.
