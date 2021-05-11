Flight 93 group to honor heroes everywhere

BY DAVID HURST
THE (JOHNSTOWN) TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT
A nonprofit formed, in part, to honor the heroes of Flight 93, plans to do the same each fall for community “Heroes” across the country.
In memory of the heroism the 40 passengers and crew members displayed on Sept. 11, 2001, the Friends of Flight 93 Memorial is introducing its inaugural Flight 93 Heroes Award, organizers said.
The goal is to identify and recognize “selfless acts of heroism from citizens all across this great country,” the group wrote in a release to media.
“The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is searching for extraordinary people across the country who embody the spirit and resilient courage of the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93, who displayed incredible heroism and bravery on 9/11 in the skies over Shanksville, Pa.,” the group posted in the awards description.
To Jody Greene, it’s another way to preserve and share the Flight 93 story.
“More than 75 million Americans have been born since the 9/11 attacks and have no memory of that day,” said Greene, whose father, Donald Greene, was a passenger on Flight 93.
“The national attention surrounding the 20th commemoration offers a unique, teachable moment to share the heroic actions of those lost on Flight 93 with today’s younger generation.”
Nominations are being accepted by visiting www.Flight93Friends.org.
The deadline to apply is July 4.
The Friends of Flight 93 group was formed in 2009 to serve as the official nonprofit partner of the Flight 93 National Memorial. In the years since, they have focused on awareness, education, preservation and grassroots volunteer efforts to support the park and its message.
The Flight 93 Heroes Award is one part of a larger 20th Commemoration Campaign called Remember the Heroes of Flight 93. Details of other events and activities will be shared over the next several months, the group said.
