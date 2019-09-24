A highlight of high school football season, homecoming festivities will take place in five Lawrence County school districts this weekend.
Ellwood City Lincoln
Homecoming events at Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School include the football game at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 against Western Beaver and the dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28 in the school cafeteria.
Members of this year’s homecoming court include:
•Meghan Aulabaugh, escorted by Evan Barton, daughter of Melanie and Sam Servick.
•Taylor Covert, escorted by Doug Balin, daughter of Karen Covert and Mike Covert.
•Avery Dudeck, escorted by Brady Boariu, daughter of Tracy Dudeck and Dan Dudeck.
•Avory Elchison, escorted by Chase Carosi, daughter of Darbi Elchison and Jake Chiappetta.
•Saylee Grinnen, escorted by Carter Woloszyn, daughter of John and Susan Grinnen.
•Hannah Morini, escorted by Austin Walley, daughter of Tammy and Dave Morini.
•ShyLee Schwartz, escorted by Nate Scott, daughter of Jason and Nicole Schwartz.
•Angela Volpe, escorted by Kelton Docchio, daughter of Ralph and Erin Volpe.
•Samantha Campos Ritton, escorted by Nate Coonfare, daughter of Gabriel Setsuo and Paula Campos. Samantha is from Brazil and her host parents are John and Michele Stich.
Laurel
Homecoming activities in the Laurel School District begin with a parade at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 starting at the elementary school.
This year’s queen will be crowned prior to the football game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, which begins at 7 p.m.
Queen candidates are Allison Andre, Breagan Fedrizzi, Faith Gibson, Giuliana Muraca, Mikyla Slater, Amanda Stastny, Abigail Stewart and Isis Whisel.
The king candidates include Daniel Blank, Alex Gierlach, Justis Pacifico, Joseph Paglia, Cameron Smith, Braden Stohecker, Jonathan Tammaro and Dominic Wade.
The homecoming dance will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in the school gymnasium.
Shenango
Homecoming events begin Sept. 27 with a parade at 6:15 p.m. followed by the 7 p.m. football game. Former queen Delaney Zarone will crown this year’s royalty during halftime.
The homecoming dance will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at The New Englander.
This year’s queen candidates and their escorts include:
•Adrienne Antuono, daughter of Steve Antuono and Allison Antuono, escorted by Chris Devido, son of Chris and Amber Devido.
•Angelica Klein, daughter of Dan and Angie Klein, escorted by Nolan Earl, son of Brett Earl and Laurie Earl.
•Raquel Maxwell, daughter of David and Melissa Maxwell, escorted by Evan Koscinski, son of James and Lacey Koscinski and Amanda Trodden.
•Allison Mayberry, daughter of Gary and Amanda Mayberry, escorted by James Cleaver, son of Jim and Pam Cleaver.
•Kelly Nolan, daughter of Blaine Nolan and Laura Chionchio, escorted by Shaun Evans, son of Shaun Evans Sr. and Jessica Yeropili.
•Alexis Prejsnar, daughter of Dave Prejsnar and Lisa Rich, escorted by Colin McQuiston, son of Bob and Wendy McQuiston.
Union
Union Area High School’s homecoming parade begins at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 27, traveling from the school to Socs Roussos Stadium.
The king candidates will be introduced on the track during pre-game where the king will be crowned by 2018 homecoming king Seth Pinkerton. The queen candidates will be introduced on the field during halftime where the queen will be crowned by 2018 homecoming queen Haylee May.
The homecoming dance will take place Sept. 28 at the school.
This year’s queen candidates are:
•Rachel Bowen, daughter of Lori and Jeff Bowen,
•Alexandra Bucker, daughter of Jo Anne Bucker and granddaughter of Charles Bucker.
•Nina Casalandra, daughter of Todd and Tammy Casalandra.
•Melina DePietro, daughter of Kim and Bruce DePietro
•Shailah Hilton, daughter of Samantha Wess and Dan Hilton.
•Jessica McAllister, daughter of Rob McAllister.
•Christian Pasquarello, daughter of Stephanie and Bob Marshall and Chris Pasquarello.
King candidates include:
•Tyler Benedict, son of Kevin and Diane Benedict.
•Ethan Colich, son of Michelle and Rob Colich.
•Ryan Covelli, son of Rhonda Covelli and Jeff Covelli.
•Michael Flowers, son of Ashley and Stanley Booker
•Vinny Fuleno, son of Carletta and Vince Fuleno.
•Nate Meeks, son of Kathleen and Bobby Meeks.
•Bryce Smith, son of Kelly and Joe Smith.
Crown bearers from Union’s 4-year-old pre-kindergarten class will be Melia Cassano and Gary Joseph. Melia is a daughter of Janelle and Damian Cassano. Gary is the son of Jaime and Michael Joseph.
Wilmington
Wilmington Area High School’s homecoming game will be Sept. 27 against Greenville. This year’s queen will be crowned during halftime festivities.
The homecoming court members are:
•Amber Anderson, daughter of Frank and Michelle Anderson.
•Kara Bobosky, daughter of Timothy and Hazel Bobosky.
•Leah Hickman, daughter of Jason and Lisa Hickman.
•Mattie Horchler, daughter of Ralph and Melanie Horchler.
•Emilia Labbiento, daughter of Domenic and Kim Labbiento.
The candidates will be escorted by their fathers.
The homecoming dance will be on Sept. 28.
