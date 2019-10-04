Five Lawrence County schools crowned homecoming queens last weekend

Five Lawrence County high schools crowned their homecoming royalty Friday night while two others were crowned this weekend.
SHENANGO
Allison Mayberry was crowned homecoming queen Friday night at Shenango High’s Glenn “Pop” Johnston Stadium.
The daughter of Gary and Amanda Mayberry, Allison is active in concert choir (she is the choir historian), concert band, treble and chamber singers, marching band, the Ellwood City varsity soccer team, SADD and Peer Leadership. She is an honor roll student and a recipient of the Wildcat Pride and Promise Award.
Outside of school, she is in the LC Soccer Select Club, LC United Soccer Club and is a counselor at the Westminster Titan sports camp. She was a finalist in the 2020 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman Program.
Allison plans to attend Westminster College to major in biology and follow a pre-dental track.
Her escort was James Cleaver, son of Jim and Pam Cleaver.
UNION
Nina Casalandra was crowned homecoming queen Friday night at Socs Roussos Stadium.
Nina is the daughter of Todd and Tammy Casalandra. She is the captain of the varsity cheerleading squad and volleyball team. She is a member of Teenettes, AP club, Spanish Club, SADD club, student council member and varsity basketball. She is National Honor Society treasurer and has been an NCT member for eight years. Nina’s plans are to attend Kent State University or Hiram College to study pre-pharmacy.
Vinny Fuleno was crowned the school’s Homecoming King. Vinny is the son of Vince and Carletta Fuleno. He is a member of varsity basketball, baseball and golf. He is a member of student council, treasurer of the senior class, president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of the Spanish club, peer leadership, SADD, SAVE4, and Video Club. He is an alter server at Holy Spirit Parish. Vinny’s plans are to attend Mercyhurst University to study biology on a pre-med track.
ELLWOOD CITY
Saylee Grinnen, escorted by Carter Woloszyn, was crowned Lincoln High homecoming queen Friday night at Helling Stadium.
Saylee is the daughter of John and Susan Grinnen. She is a co-captain of the varsity volleyball team, a co-president of Club Hope, and vice president of the senior class. She also belongs to the History Club, Peer Leadership, National Honor Society, Senior High Student Council, and the TopSpin Volleyball Club.
During her junior year, Saylee served as prom co-chair. In volleyball, she was named to the Moon Tournament all-tournament team and had the most blocks during the 2018 season.
Upon graduation, Saylee plans to attend Westminster College to play volleyball and study pre-dentistry. She plans to continue her education after that and study orthodontics at Case Western University.
WILMINGTON
Emilia Labbiento was crowned Wilmington High School’s 2019 homecoming queen during halftime festivities of the Sept. 27 football game against Greenville.
The daughter of Domenic and Kim Labbiento, Emilia has played soccer for Wilmington for four years and is a three-year letter winner and recipient of a scholar-athlete award. In addition to playing soccer for the school, she plays for an indoor soccer team.
Emilia was a two-year member of Wilmington’s band and a two-year letter winner in marching band.
She plans to attend a four-year college and major in art therapy.
LAUREL
Faith Gibson, daughter of Dwayne Gibson and Bonnie Gibson, was crowned Laurel High School’s 2019 homecoming queen. She was escorted by Joseph Paglia.
Faith is active in the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the Varsity L Club. She has received academic recognition by being named to the high honor roll annually throughout her career. Additionally, she is a four-year varsity letter winner in basketball, volleyball and track and field.
Upon graduation, Faith plans to attend a four-year college and major in marketing.
This year’s homecoming king at Laurel is Justis Pacifico.
MOHAWK
Homecoming events at Mohawk High School begin with a parade at 6 p.m. Friday. The king and queen will be crowned at 6:20 p.m. with the football game against Riverside following at 7 p.m.
The homecoming dance takes place from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The king and queen candidates include:
•Leah Stroebel, daughter of Scott and Belinda Stroebel.
•Nick Beam, son of Becky Cruz and Bob Beam.
•Taylor Harman, daughter of Melissa Rogers and David Harman.
•Nathan Dworsky, son April Cowher and Tom Dworsky.
•Karly McCutcheon, daughter of Kathleen and Tim McCutcheon.
•Dylan Lloyd, son of Melanie Lloyd.
•Natalie Grim, daughter of Janice and Michael Grim.
•John Colella, son of John and Megan Colella.
•Adriana Romano, daughter of Jodi and Walter Romano.
•Preston McConnell, son of April and Don McConnell.
•Mikayla Cory, daughter of Marcie and Michael Cory.
•Paul Altman, son of Doreen and Paul Altman.
•Kallista Root, daughter of Tina Root.
•Donovan Rubante, son of Kelly and Joselito Rubante.
NEW CASTLE
New Castle High School’s homecoming activities begin with a parade at 5:30 p.m. Friday. This year’s queen will be crowned during pre-game festivities by last year’s queen, Angelina Domenick.
The king will be crowned at the Saturday dance at Mary, Mother of Hope Parish Center.
This year’s homecoming court includes:
•Ninth-grade attendant Kayah Waller, daughter of Kia and Orlando Waller. Her escort is Bryon Lett, son of Belinda Booker.
•Tenth-grade attendant Logan Holmes, daughter of Shane and Leticia Holmes-Ott. Her escort is Sam Lyden, son of Maria Lyden.
•Eleventh-grade attendant Maura Thomas, daughter of Timothy and Nicole Thomas. Her escort is Luke Bongivengo, son of John Bongivengo and Christine Verone.
The 12th-grade attendants are:
•Nicoletta Donofrio, daughter of David and Tina Felix Donofrio. Her escort is Andrew Noviello, son of Joseph and Kara Noviello.
•Dashonna Drew, daughter of Lashonda Page. Her escort is Micah Killion, son of Salanda and Thomas Fernandez.
•Hailey Losey, daughter of Kimberly Everson and Jason Everson. Her escort is Deion Samuels, son of Rhonda and Glenn Samuels.
•Mykala Micaletti, daughter of PJ and Nikki Micaletti. Her escort is Jeffrey Shaftic, son of Jeffrey and Rochelle Shaftic.
•Allison Micco, daughter of Heather and John Micco. Her escort is Aaron Adamo, son of Jana and Anthony Adamo.
•Taylor Tanner, daughter of Chris and Diana Hood. Her escort is Jermaine Cuffie Jr., son of Pamela Cuffie and Jermaine Cuffie Sr.
