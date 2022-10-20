Five Lawrence County Career and Technical Center alumni were inducted into the school’s fourth hall of fame class.
The hall of fame and class reunion took place Saturday at the Cascade Park Dance Pavilion.
The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who graduated from the school and who have gone to utilize their trades to make a positive impact in the world.
This year’s class includes:
Richard Rapone
A 1978 graduate, Rapone said the skills and lessons he learned at the LCCTC paved the way for his career, as not only did he take finance-related classes, but he was involved with student government as well, becoming the student forum president his senior year.
“Those years really prepared me,” Rapone said. “I’m grateful for all my teachers.”
For 28 years, Rapone worked with Penn Power FirstEnergy, working his way up from plant clerk to meter reader to customer service representative, before working on a three-year grassroots campaign to run for county treasurer where he’s served since 2008.
Roberta Deprospero-Johnston
Deprospero-Johnston graduated from the cosmetology program.
Upon graduation, she obtained her cosmetology teacher’s license from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy, later attending Penn State University for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In college, she was a member of the Collegiate VICA, later becoming president of the Penn State chapter and chairperson of the National Collegiate VICA.
Deprospero-Johnston worked at the Franklin County Career and Technology Center from 1978 to 2012, serving as a cosmetology instructor, and later administrator, cooperative education coordinator, adult education coordinator, disciplinarian and vocational supervisor.
She works with SkillsUSA, where she won SkillsUSA Pennsylvania Advisor of the Year twice, and won the SkillsUSA Honorary Life Membership Award in 2015. She also won awards such as FCCTC instructor of the year, Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year, Pennsylvania College of Technology Teacher of the Year and Shippensburg University Teacher of the Year.
David Moyer
Moyer graduated from the drafting shop. He began working at an associate’s degree while in school, working at an architecture firm and doing freelance work designing homes.
In his career, he worked for New Era Architects, Trumbull Industries and Sparmon Fischler where he set up the first design and marketing department in New Castle.
He became a general merchandise manager for Starnbaugh Thompson. He was the vice president of Clarion Bathware from 1997-99, director of international hardware sales for Winter Group from 1998-99, worked at Emess Design from 2000-2005, launching the Home Depot Hampton Bay portable lighting program and from 2005 to the present, he has worked at JVA Partners, a merger and acquisition group where he is managing partner and president of HMC Holdings in Wampum.
Ray Topolosky
Topolosky graduated from the welding program. After graduation, he worked in positions across the country, and worked as a Union Ironworker Local 3 in Pittsburgh for 25 years, before he retired.
He helped work on projects including PNC Park, Acrisure Stadium, the University of Pittsburgh Convention Center, Ford Field in Detroit, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and thousands of other buildings, bridges and steel mills.
Cynthia Joyce Wallace
Wallace graduated from the cosmetology program, also participating in VICA while in school. She also worked, in school, for PARC, a facility that provides care for mentally handicapped people.
After gaining her associate’s degree from the Community College of Allegheny County, she worked in a management position for a facility for the mentally handicapped in Asheville, N.C.
Upon graduation from Lenoir-Rhyne University, she worked in emergency trauma or 14 years, eight of which were spent traveling the United States for aid.
In 2018, she graduated with an master’s degree and has been a nursing instructor at the Galen College of Nursing in St. Petersburg, Florida, since 2020. She obtained her master’s of business adminstration degree in 2022.
