Fishers of Men will hold an afternoon of praise, worship, prayer and ministry at 1 p.m. May 14 at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in downtown New Castle.
Now in its fourth year, Fishers of Men is an independent evangelistic ministry made up of men, women and children from several area churches. It has scheduled six Day of Awakening outreach events around western Pennsylvania for the spring and summer. Most recently, it held one in Beaver Falls. It also will have a Day of Awakening at 1 p.m. June 11 in Ellwood City’s Community Plaza.
Fishers of Men is led by its founder, Rick Pelloni, who was ordained at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia. He is a graduate of Liberty University and an evangelist at Kansas City Youth for Christ in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the founder of “Wake up America,” which was a ministry traveling the country calling America back to God. In 2018, he realized what God had been preparing him for his entire life, which was to take the Gospel of Jesus Christ outside the walls of the church.’
For more information about Fishers of Men, visit https://www.fomoutreach.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.